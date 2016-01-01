system.dead_letter_queue
Contains information about messages received via a streaming engine and parsed with errors. Currently implemented for Kafka and RabbitMQ.
Logging is enabled by specifying
dead_letter_queue for the engine specific
handle_error_mode setting.
The flushing period of data is set in
flush_interval_milliseconds parameter of the dead_letter_queue server settings section. To force flushing, use the SYSTEM FLUSH LOGS query.
ClickHouse does not delete data from the table automatically. See Introduction for more details.
Columns:
table_engine(Enum8) - Stream type. Possible values:
Kafkaand
RabbitMQ.
event_date(Date) - Message consuming date.
event_time(DateTime) - Message consuming date and time.
event_time_microseconds(DateTime64) - Message consuming time with microseconds precision.
database(LowCardinality(String)) - ClickHouse database the streaming table belongs to.
table(LowCardinality(String)) - ClickHouse table name.
error(String) - Error text.
raw_message(String) - Message body.
kafka_topic_name(String) - Kafka topic name.
kafka_partition(UInt64) - Kafka partition of the topic.
kafka_offset(UInt64) - Kafka offset of the message.
kafka_key(String) - Kafka key of the message.
rabbitmq_exchange_name(String) - RabbitMQ exchange name.
rabbitmq_message_id(String) - RabbitMQ message id.
rabbitmq_message_timestamp(DateTime) - RabbitMQ message timestamp.
rabbitmq_message_redelivered(UInt8) - RabbitMQ redelivered flag.
rabbitmq_message_delivery_tag(UInt64) - RabbitMQ delivery tag.
rabbitmq_channel_id(String) - RabbitMQ channel id.
