How to check what code is currently running on a server?

Check what code is currently running on a server
ClickHouse has a built-in debugger and introspection capabilities.
For example, you can get the stack traces of every server's thread at runtime by querying the
system.stack_trace table:
The query result will show the locations in the ClickHouse source code where the threads are running or waiting. (You will need to set
allow_introspection_functions to
1 to enable the introspection functions.) The response looks like:
If you installed ClickHouse from a .deb/.rpm/.tgz you can also install the package with the debug info to see the line numbers from the source code:
If you've installed ClickHouse as a single-binary, it already contains the debug info.
For more high-level information, check out some of these other system tables:
- system.processes
- system.query_log
- system.metric_log
- system.asynchronous_metric_log
- system.trace_log
- system.processor_profile_log
And there is handy info in the other system tables also.