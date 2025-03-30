Terraform example on how to use Cloud API

This covers an example of how you can use terraform to create/delete clusters using the API

How can I use API to manage clusters on ClickHouse Cloud?

We will use Terraform to configure our infra and ClickHouse Provider

Steps:

1). Create an API Key on Cloud. Follow the docs here - https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Save the creds locally.

2). Install Terraform using - https://developer.hashicorp.com/terraform/tutorials/aws-get-started/install-cli

You can use Homebrew package manager if you're on Mac.

3). Create a directory anywhere you like:

4). Create 2 files: main.tf and secret.tfvars

Copy the following:

main.tf file would be:

You can replace your own parameters like service name, region etc.. in the resources section above.

secret.tfvars is where you'll put all the API Key related info that you downloaded earlier. The idea behind this file is that all your secret credentials will be hidden from the main config file.

It would be something like (replace these parameters):

5). Run terraform init from this directory

Expected output:

6). Run terraform apply -var-file=secret.tfvars command.

Something like:

Type yes and hit enter

Side note: Notice it says password = (sensitive value) above. This is because we set sensitive = true for the password in the main.tf file.

7). It will take a couple of mins to create the service but eventually it should come up like:

8). Check Cloud Console, you should be able to see the service created.

9). To clean up/destroy the service again, run terraform destroy -var-file=secret.tfvars

Something like:

Type yes and hit enter

10).

And it should be gone from the Cloud Console.

More details about the Cloud API can be found here - https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/api/api-overview