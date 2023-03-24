How can I do partitioned writes by year and month on S3?
Learn how to write partitioned data by year and month to an S3 bucket in ClickHouse, using a custom path structure for organizing the data.
Run this to create the desired structure in s3 bucket
Learn how to do partitioned writes by year and month on S3
I want to export data segregating the path in S3 bucket to follow a structure like:
- 2022
- 1
- 2
- ...
- 12
- 2021
- 1
- 2
- ...
- 12
and so on ...
Answer
Considering the ClickHouse table:
Add 10000 entries:
Run this to create the desired structure in s3 bucket
my_bucket (note this example writes files in parquet format):
· 1 мин. чтения