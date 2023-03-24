How can I do partitioned writes by year and month on S3?

Learn how to write partitioned data by year and month to an S3 bucket in ClickHouse, using a custom path structure for organizing the data.

I want to export data segregating the path in S3 bucket to follow a structure like:

2022 1 2 ... 12

2021 1 2 ... 12



and so on ...

Considering the ClickHouse table:

Add 10000 entries:

Run this to create the desired structure in s3 bucket my_bucket (note this example writes files in parquet format):