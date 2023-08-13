Does ClickHouse support row-level and column-level security?

Learn about row-level and column-level access restrictions in ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud, and how to implement role-based access control (RBAC) with policies.

ClickHouse and ClickHouse Cloud both support row and column-level access restrictions for read-only users necessary to achieve a role-based access control (RBAC) model.

Row Policies can be used to specify which rows will be returned to a read-only user when they query a table. ClickHouse Cloud is configured to enable the SQL-driven workflow by default. To leverage this workflow CREATE a user, GRANT the user privileges on a table, then set the appropriate ROW POLICY. When the user performs a SELECT * FROM table , only rows allowed by the policy will be displayed.

Column-level restrictions may be specified directly using the GRANT statement to enable table-level access for users and roles. Users may only include columns for which they have access in a query. Selecting restricted columns from a table in which the user does not have access to all the specified columns, such as in the query SELECT * FROM table , will return an error stating the user has insufficient permissions.