How do I remove the default user?
Removing the default user
In this guide, we're going to learn how to remove the
default user from ClickHouse Server.
We can do this by creating a YAML file (let's call it
remove_default_user.yaml) that has the following content
The location of this file depends on how we have ClickHouse installed.
Running the executable directly
If we're running the ClickHouse directly (
clickhouse server), we need to put the file under the
config.d directory.
When we run ClickHouse Server:
We'll see the following line in the logs:
And we'll be unable to connect using
clickhouse client:
Docker or installed
If we're running ClickHouse via Docker or have it installed on our machine, we need to put the file under the
/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d directory instead.
So if we're running with Docker, we can mount the
config.d directory that we created earlier to
/etc/clickhouse-server/users.d:
We can then search the server logs to check that it gets picked up:
We should see the following line: