Profiling ClickHouse with LLVM's XRay

Learn how to profile ClickHouse using LLVM's XRay instrumentation profiler, visualize traces, and analyze performance.

LLVM already includes a tool that instruments the code that allows us to do instrumentation profiling. As opposed to sampling or statistical profiling, it's very precise without losing any calls, at the expense of needing to instrument the code and be more resource expensive.

In a few words, an instrumentation profiler introduces new code to track the call to all functions. Statistical profilers allow us to run the code without requiring any changes, taking snapshots periodically to see the state of the application. So, only the functions running while the snapshot is taken are considered. perf is a very well-known statistical profiler.

Imagine the following souce code:

In order to instrument with XRay, we need to add some flags like so:

-fxray-instrument is needed to instrument the code.

is needed to instrument the code. -fxray-instruction-threshold=1 is used so that it instruments all functions, even if they're very small as in our example. By default, it instruments functions with at least 200 instructions.

We can ensure the code has been instrumented correctly by checking there's a new section in the binary:

By default, there is no profiler collection unless explicitly asked for. In other words, unless we're profiling the overhead is negligible. We can set different values for XRAY_OPTIONS to configure when the profiler starts collecting and how it does so.

XRAy's traces can be converted to several formats. The trace_event format is very useful because it's easy to parse and there are already a number of tools that support it, so we'll use that one:

We can use web-based UIs like speedscope.app or Perfetto.

While Perfetto makes visualizing multiple threads and querying the data easier, speedscope is better generating a flamegraph and a sandwich view of your data.

Pass -DENABLE_XRAY=1 to cmake when building ClickHouse. This sets the proper compiler flags. Set XRAY_OPTIONS="patch_premain=true xray_mode=xray-basic verbosity=1" env var when running ClickHouse to generate the trace. Convert the trace to an interesting format such as trace event: llvm-xray convert --symbolize --instr_map=./build/programs/clickhouse --output-format=trace_event xray-log.clickhouse.ZqKprE | gzip > clickhouse-trace.txt.gz . Visualize the trace in speedscope.app or Perfetto.

Notice that this is the visualization of only one thread. You can select the others tid s on the top bar.

Take a look at the XRay Instrumentation and Debugging with XRay documentation to learn more details.