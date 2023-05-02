Перейти к основному содержимому

DB::Exception: Part XXXXX intersects previous part YYYYY. It is a bug or a result of manual intervention in the ZooKeeper data.

This article explains how to resolve the DB::Exception error related to intersecting parts in ClickHouse, often caused by a race condition or manual intervention in the ZooKeeper data.

Why it occurs

When this error occurs, a table shows as readonly and the error states intersecting parts.

You can see the error in the logs or by

The error message looks like:

Cause of the Error

This error can be caused by a race condition between mergeSelectingTask and queue reinitialization.

Solution

Execute the following queries on all replicas:

Then execute the following on all replicas:

подсказка

You should upgrade to the latest version of ClickHouse

Additional resources

Related PRs and GitHub issues:

Versions affected:

ClickHouse v 22.12 and prior

· 2 мин. чтения