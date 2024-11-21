How to output send logs level traces to file using the clickhouse-client
Question
How do I output the send_logs_level output to a file using the ClickHouse Client for multiple statements and multiple lines?
Answer
- Create a SQL file with the statements, for example,
send_logs_level_example.sql:
- Run command to write to the screen and to the file:
- Example results:
Reference link: https://clickhouse.com/docs/operations/settings/settings#send_logs_level
