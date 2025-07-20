What is the difference between OPTIMIZE FINAL and FINAL?

Discusses the differences between OPTIMIZE FINAL and FINAL, and when to use and avoid them.

OPTIMIZE FINAL is a DDL command that physically and permanently reorganizes and optimizes data on disk. It physically merges data parts in MergeTree tables, performing data deduplication in the process by removing duplicate rows from storage.

FINAL is a query-time modifier that provides deduplicated results without changing the structure of the stored data. It works by performing merge logic at read-time. It is temporary, only affecting the current query result.

Users are often advised to avoid using OPTIMIZE FINAL , as it has a significant performance overhead, however they should not confuse the two. It is often necessary to use FINAL to get back results without duplicates, especially when using table engines like ReplacingMergeTree which may contain duplicate rows which have not been replaced during the eventual, background merge process.

The table below summarises the key differences:

Aspect OPTIMIZE FINAL FINAL Type DDL Command Query Modifier Effect Permanent storage optimization Temporary query-time deduplication Performance Impact High cost once, then faster queries Lower individual cost, but repeated for each query Data Modification Yes - physically changes storage No - read-only operation Use Case Periodic maintenance/optimization Real-time deduplicated queries

Use OPTIMIZE FINAL when:

You want to permanently improve query performance

You can afford the one-time optimization cost

You're doing periodic table maintenance

You want to physically clean up duplicate data

Use FINAL when:

You need deduplicated results immediately

You can't wait for or don't want permanent optimization

You only occasionally need deduplicated data

You're working with frequently changing data

Both are valuable tools, but they serve different purposes in ClickHouse's deduplication strategy.