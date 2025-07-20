What is the difference between OPTIMIZE FINAL and FINAL?
OPTIMIZE FINAL is a DDL command that physically and permanently reorganizes
and optimizes data on disk. It physically merges data parts in
MergeTree tables,
performing data deduplication in the process by removing duplicate rows from storage.
FINAL is a query-time modifier that provides deduplicated results without
changing the structure of the stored data. It works by performing merge logic at
read-time. It is temporary, only affecting the current query result.
Users are often advised to avoid using
OPTIMIZE FINAL, as it has a significant
performance overhead, however they should not confuse the two. It is often necessary
to use
FINAL to get back results without duplicates, especially when using table
engines like
ReplacingMergeTree which may contain duplicate rows which have not
been replaced during the eventual, background merge process.
The table below summarises the key differences:
|Aspect
OPTIMIZE FINAL
FINAL
|Type
|DDL Command
|Query Modifier
|Effect
|Permanent storage optimization
|Temporary query-time deduplication
|Performance
|Impact High cost once, then faster queries
|Lower individual cost, but repeated for each query
|Data Modification
|Yes - physically changes storage
|No - read-only operation
|Use Case
|Periodic maintenance/optimization
|Real-time deduplicated queries
When to use each
Use
OPTIMIZE FINAL when:
- You want to permanently improve query performance
- You can afford the one-time optimization cost
- You're doing periodic table maintenance
- You want to physically clean up duplicate data
Use
FINAL when:
- You need deduplicated results immediately
- You can't wait for or don't want permanent optimization
- You only occasionally need deduplicated data
- You're working with frequently changing data
Both are valuable tools, but they serve different purposes in ClickHouse's deduplication strategy.