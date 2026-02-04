How to opt out of core dump collection

This article shows you how you can opt out of core dump collection on ClickHouse Cloud

Starting February 27, 2026, ClickHouse Cloud will begin collecting core dumps when server crashes occur. This is part of our commitment to improving service reliability for all our users.

Core dump collection helps us:

Identify and understand what caused a crash

Fix issues more quickly

Continuously improve your service experience

When a crash occurs, core dumps capture a snapshot of the server's state at that moment. We want to be transparent that this may include sensitive information that was in memory, such as:

Connection credentials

Encryption keys

Query strings

Other data in memory at the time of the crash

We take the security of this data seriously:

Regional Storage : All data stays in the same region as your service

: All data stays in the same region as your service Enhanced Security : We apply additional protections to all collected data

: We apply additional protections to all collected data Limited Retention: Data is kept only as long as needed for debugging, then securely deleted

Some services are automatically excluded from core dump collection:

Services with HIPAA compliance requirements

compliance requirements Services with PCI compliance requirements

compliance requirements BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) services

If you'd prefer not to participate in core dump collection, you can easily opt out:

Go to the ClickHouse Cloud Console Select your service Click on the Settings tab Scroll to find "Share crash reports with ClickHouse" Toggle the option off to opt out