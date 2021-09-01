Recommended Maximum Databases, Tables, Partitions, and Parts in ClickHouse

Learn the recommended maximum limits for databases, tables, partitions, and parts in a ClickHouse cluster to ensure optimal performance.

We recommend having a maximum of 1000 databases and 5000 tables, 50000 partitions, and 100000 parts across all databases for a service.

Databases in ClickHouse are more of a namespace and have no performance impact; 1000 databases is a loose guideline. However, the number of tables would affect the service startup time, so we recommend limiting the number of tables or partitions. ClickHouse provides a warning if these thresholds are hit.

These limits are also applicable to ClickHouse Cloud.