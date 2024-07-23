Перейти к основному содержимому

Mapping of metrics used in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in `system.custom_metrics`

Mapping of metrics used in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in system.custom_metrics

Mapping of metrics used in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in system.custom_metrics

The table below provides the mapping for the metrics used in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in system.custom_metrics.
This is useful for customers who want to monitor for the same metrics found in system.dashboards.

Mapping table for metrics in system.dashboards to Prometheus metrics in system.custom_metrics

DashboardTitlePrometheus Metric Name (system.custom_metrics)
OverviewQueries/secondClickHouseProfileEvents_Query
OverviewCPU Usage (cores)ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds
OverviewQueries RunningClickHouseMetrics_Query
OverviewMerges RunningClickHouseMetrics_Merge
OverviewSelected Bytes/secondClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedBytes
OverviewIO WaitClickHouseProfileEvents_OSIOWaitMicroseconds
OverviewCPU WaitClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds
OverviewOS CPU Usage (Userspace)ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSUserTimeNormalized
OverviewOS CPU Usage (Kernel)ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSSystemTimeNormalized
OverviewRead From DiskClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadBytes
OverviewRead From FilesystemClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars
OverviewMemory (tracked)ClickHouseMetrics_MemoryTracking
OverviewLoad Average (15 minutes)ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_LoadAverage15
OverviewSelected Rows/secondClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedRows
OverviewInserted Rows/secondClickHouseProfileEvents_InsertedRows
OverviewTotal MergeTree PartsClickHouseAsyncMetrics_TotalPartsOfMergeTreeTables
OverviewMax Parts For PartitionClickHouseAsyncMetrics_MaxPartCountForPartition
Cloud overviewQueries/secondClickHouseProfileEvents_Query
Cloud overviewCPU Usage (cores)ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds
Cloud overviewQueries RunningClickHouseMetrics_Query
Cloud overviewMerges RunningClickHouseMetrics_Merge
Cloud overviewSelected Bytes/secondClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedBytes
Cloud overviewIO Wait (local fs)ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSIOWaitMicroseconds
Cloud overviewS3 read waitClickHouseProfileEvents_ReadBufferFromS3Microseconds
Cloud overviewS3 read errors/secProfileEvent_ReadBufferFromS3RequestsErrors
Cloud overviewCPU WaitClickHouseProfileEvents_OSCPUWaitMicroseconds
Cloud overviewOS CPU Usage (Userspace, normalized)ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSUserTimeNormalized
Cloud overviewOS CPU Usage (Kernel, normalized)ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_OSSystemTimeNormalized
Cloud overviewRead From Disk (bytes/sec)ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadBytes
Cloud overviewRead From Filesystem (bytes/sec)ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars
Cloud overviewMemory (tracked, bytes)ClickHouseMetrics_MemoryTracking
Cloud overviewLoad Average (15 minutes)ClickHouseAsyncMetrics_LoadAverage15
Cloud overviewSelected Rows/secClickHouseProfileEvents_SelectedRows
Cloud overviewInserted Rows/secClickHouseProfileEvents_InsertedRows
Cloud overviewTotal MergeTree PartsClickHouseAsyncMetrics_TotalPartsOfMergeTreeTables
Cloud overviewMax Parts For PartitionClickHouseAsyncMetrics_MaxPartCountForPartition
Cloud overviewRead From S3 (bytes/sec)ClickHouseProfileEvents_ReadBufferFromS3Bytes
Cloud overviewFilesystem Cache SizeClickHouseMetrics_FilesystemCacheSize
Cloud overviewDisk S3 write req/secClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3PutObject + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3UploadPart + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3CreateMultipartUpload + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3CompleteMultipartUpload
Cloud overviewDisk S3 read req/secClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3GetObject + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3HeadObject + ClickHouseProfileEvents_DiskS3ListObjects
Cloud overviewFS cache hit rateClickHouseProfileEvents_CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheBytes / (ClickHouseProfileEvents_CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheBytes + ClickHouseProfileEvents_CachedReadBufferReadFromSourceBytes)
Cloud overviewPage cache hit rategreatest(0, (sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars) - sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadBytes)) / (sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_OSReadChars) + sum(ClickHouseProfileEvents_ReadBufferFromS3Bytes)))
Cloud overviewNetwork receive bytes/secClickHouseProfileEvents_NetworkReceiveBytes
Cloud overviewNetwork send bytes/secClickHouseProfileEvents_NetworkSendBytes

Related links:
https://clickhouse.com/docs/integrations/prometheus

· 3 мин. чтения