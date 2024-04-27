How to Ingest Data from Kafka into ClickHouse

Learn how to ingest data from a Kafka topic into ClickHouse using the Kafka table engine, materialized views, and MergeTree tables.

This article walks through the process of sending data from a Kafka topic to a ClickHouse table. We’ll use the Wiki recent changes feed, which provides a stream of events that represent changes made to various Wikimedia properties. The steps include:

How to setup Kafka on Ubuntu Ingest a stream of data into a Kakfa topic Create a ClickHouse table that subscribes to the topic

1. Setup Kafka on Ubuntu

Create an Ubuntu ec2 instance and SSH on to it:

Install Kafka (based on the instructions here: https://www.linode.com/docs/guides/how-to-install-apache-kafka-on-ubuntu/):

Start ZooKeeper:

Open a new console and launch Kafka:

Open a third console and create a topic named wikimedia:

You can verify it was created successfully by:

2. Ingest the Wikimedia Stream into Kafka

We need some utilities first:

The data is sent to Kafka using a clever curl command that grabs the latest Wikimedia events, parses out the JSON data and sends that to the Kafka topic:

You can "describe" the topic:

Let's verify everything is working by consuming some events:

Hit Ctrl+c to kill the previous command.

3. Ingest the Data into ClickHouse

Here is what the incoming data looks like:

We will need the Kafka table engine to pull the data from the Kafka topic:

For some reason the Kafka table engine seems to take the public ec2 URL and convert it to the private DNS name, so I had to add that to my local /etc/hosts file:

You can read from a Kafka table, you just have to enable a setting:

The rows should come back nicely parsed based on the columns defined in the wikiQueue table:

We need a MergeTree table to store these incoming events:

Let's define a materialized view that gets triggered when an insert occurs on the Kafka table and sends the data to our rawEvents table:

You should start seeing data going into rawEvents almost immediately:

Let's view some of the rows:

Let's see what types of events are coming in:

Let's define a materialized view chained to our current materialized view. We will keep track of some aggregated stats per minute:

We will need -Merge functions to view the results: