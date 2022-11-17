How do I resolve Ingest Failures After ClickHouse 23.9 Release?
Resolving Ingest Failures After ClickHouse 23.9 Release
The root cause of these permissions errors has been identified and is due to more strict checking of grants in the new release for
async_inserts.
To fix this issue, grants must be updated for your service to work. Check the error message indicating the missing grants and add those needed grants manually. The required additional grants for the tables using
async_inserts will either be the
SELECT or
dictGet grant.
Add necessary GRANTs to affected tables and dictionaries
If you are unable to perform this change, then please contact ClickHouse Support for assistance.
