How to Ignore Incorrect Settings in ClickHouse

Learn how to use the `skip_check_for_incorrect_settings` option to allow ClickHouse to start even when user-level settings are specified incorrectly.

When a user-level setting is specified in the wrong place, the server won't start and an exception message is sent to the log. However, you can tell ClickHouse to ignore the incorrect setting using the skip_check_for_incorrect_settings setting.

Add the following to config.xml :

User-level settings should be specified in users.xml inside a <profile> section for the specific user profile, (or in <default> for default settings.