Перейти к основному содержимому

How to set up ClickHouse on Docker with ODBC to connect to a Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) database

How to set up ClickHouse on Docker with ODBC to connect to a Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) database

Question

How do I set up ClickHouse with a Docker image to connect to Microsoft SQL Server?

Answer

Notes on this example

  • Uses the ClickHouse Docker Ubuntu image
  • Uses the FreeTDS Driver
  • Uses MSSQL Server 2012R2
  • Windows hostname for this example is MARSDB2.marsnet2.local at IP: 192.168.1.133 (update with your hostname and/or IP)
  • MSSQL Instance name MARSDB2
  • MSSQL Login and datbase users are sql_user

Example setup in MSSQL for testing ###

Database and table created in MSSQL:

MSSQL Login User, sql_user:

Database membership roles for sql_user:

Database User with Login:

Configuring ClickHouse with ODBC

Create a working directory:

Create an odbc.ini file:

Add the following entries to update the name of the DSN and IP:

Create an odbcinst.ini file:

Add the following entries (trace is optional but helps with debugging):

Configure a Dockerfile to download the image and add the TDS and required ODBC libraries

Create the Dockerfile:

Add the contents of the Dockerfile:

Build the new docker image:

Create a docker-compose.yml file:

Add the following contents to the YAML:

Start the container:

After you start the container, you should see something like this:

Check to ensure the container is running:

Test ODBC connection

Login with the ClickHouse client:

Test the SELECT using the odbc table function to the remote MSSQL Database table:

You can also create a remote table using the odbc table engine:

Use a SELECT query to test the new remote table:

For more information, please see:

· 4 мин. чтения