How to create a table that can query multiple remote clusters

How do I create a table that can query other clusters or instances?

Below is a simple example to test functionality.

In this example, ClickHouse Cloud is use but the example will work when using self-hosted clusters also. The targets will need to change to the urls/hosts/dns of a target node or load balancer.

In cluster A:

Create the database:

Create the table:

Insert some sample rows:

In cluster B:

Create the database:

Create the table:

Insert sample rows:

In Cluster C:

*this cluster will be used to gather the data from the other two clusters, however, can also be used as a source.

Create the database:

Create the remote tables with remoteSecure() to connect to the other clusters.

Definition for remote cluster A table:

Definition for remote cluster B table:

Create the merge table to be used to gather results:

Test the results:

