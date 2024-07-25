How to connect to ClickHouse using SSH Keys
How can I connect to ClickHouse using SSH Key Authentication?
We use ClickHouse Cloud as an example here, but this example should also work on oss ClickHouse.
- Use ssh-keygen to create the keypair. Example:
- Use the public key (ch_key.pub in above example) to create the USER.
Run
SHOW usersto confirm the user creation.
Grant default_role to the user (optional).
- Use the private key now to authenticate against the service.
