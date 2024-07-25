Перейти к основному содержимому

How to connect to ClickHouse using SSH Keys

Question

How can I connect to ClickHouse using SSH Key Authentication?

примечание

We use ClickHouse Cloud as an example here, but this example should also work on oss ClickHouse.

Answer

  1. Use ssh-keygen to create the keypair. Example:
  1. Use the public key (ch_key.pub in above example) to create the USER.

  1. Run SHOW users to confirm the user creation.

  2. Grant default_role to the user (optional).

  1. Use the private key now to authenticate against the service.
