How to Check Your ClickHouse Cloud Service State
Learn how to use the ClickHouse Cloud API to check if your service is stopped, idle, or running without waking it up.
How do I check my ClickHouse Cloud Service state? I want to check if the Service is stopped, idle, or running, but I don't want to wake the Service up in doing so.
Answer
The ClickHouse Cloud API is great for checking the status of a cloud service. You need to create an API Key in your service before you can use the Cloud API. You can do this in ClickHouse Cloud clickhouse.cloud:
To check the status of a service, run the following. Make sure to replace
Key-IDand
Key-Secretwith your respective details:
This will output something like:
You can use the JQ utility to extract the
statekey:
This will output something like:
Running the same command against an actively running service will output:
