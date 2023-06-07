Identifying Expensive Queries by Memory Usage in ClickHouse

Learn how to use the `system.query_log` table to find the most memory-intensive queries in ClickHouse, with examples for clustered and standalone setups.

The following useful query shows which of your executed queries used the most memory.

A couple of comments about this query:

the results are computed from the past day ( now() - toIntervalDay(1)) ) but you can easily modify the time interval

) but you can easily modify the time interval it assumes you have a cluster named default , which is the name of your cluster in ClickHouse Cloud. Change default to the name of your cluster

, which is the name of your cluster in ClickHouse Cloud. Change to the name of your cluster if you do not have a cluster, see the query listed at the end of this article

The response looks like:

примечание If you do not have a system.query_log table, then you likely do not have query logging enabled. View the details of the query_log setting for details on how to enable it.

If you do not have a cluster, use can just query your one system.query_log table directly: