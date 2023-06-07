Configuring CAP_IPC_LOCK and CAP_SYS_NICE Capabilities in Docker
Learn how to resolve Docker capability warnings for `CAP_IPC_LOCK` and `CAP_SYS_NICE` when running ClickHouse in a container.
Question
Answer
- Add two
--cap-addarguments to provide the container with the
IPC_LOCKand
SYS_NICEcapabilities:
- Check that the capabilities are visible in the container using the following command:
The response is similar to:
- Manually set both the capabilities for ClickHouse
- Check that the capabilities are applied.
You should see the following:
- Restart the ClickHouse server and the log messages should not be shown.
Check out this article on Linux capabilities for more details.
