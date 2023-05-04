How to Validate if Two Queries Return the Same Result-sets
Learn how to validate that two ClickHouse queries produce identical result-sets using hash functions and comparison techniques.
Question
How can I validate that two queries return the same resultsets?
Answer
You can use the below approach:
The example uses a CTE to calculate sums of the cityHash value of each row in these two queries and will return
1 if the two resultsets are identical.
Using some integers sequence data and some pretty formatting:
will return:
While this can be handy in many scenarios, it can't be considered as a silver bullet to validate equality of resultsets for all types and there are caveats to using it, for example if any row contains
NULL values the above approach will fail.
