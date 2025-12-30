How to collect and draw a query trace

If you have not made any modifications to the opentelemetry_span_log section of config.xml you can skip this step.

Open your default ClickHouse config.xml file and find the following section:

<!-- OpenTelemetry log contains OpenTelemetry trace spans. NOTE: this table does not use standard schema with event_date and event_time! --> <opentelemetry_span_log> <!-- The default table creation code is insufficient, this <engine> spec is a workaround. There is no 'event_time' for this log, but two times, start and finish. It is sorted by finish time, to avoid inserting data too far away in the past (probably we can sometimes insert a span that is seconds earlier than the last span in the table, due to a race between several spans inserted in parallel). This gives the spans a global order that we can use to e.g. retry insertion into some external system. --> <engine> engine MergeTree partition by toYYYYMM(finish_date) order by (finish_date, finish_time_us, trace_id) </engine> <database>system</database> <table>opentelemetry_span_log</table> <flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds> <max_size_rows>1048576</max_size_rows> <reserved_size_rows>8192</reserved_size_rows> <buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold>524288</buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold> <flush_on_crash>false</flush_on_crash> </opentelemetry_span_log>

Make sure that it is not commented out, or else you won't be able to see system.opentelemetry_span_log in the following steps. This can also be the case if your ClickHouse server is not using the default configuration file.

Check your server logs for something like:

Processing configuration file 'config.xml'. There is no file 'config.xml', will use embedded config.