Managing ClickHouse Cloud Service with API and cURL
Learn how to start, stop, and resume a ClickHouse Cloud service using API endpoints and cURL commands.
How to start, stop and resume a Cloud service using the ClickHouse API and cURL
Question
How can a ClickHouse Cloud service be started, stopped and resumed using API endpoints?
Answer
- To wake up/resume a Cloud service from an idle state, you can ping the instance:
- To stop a Cloud service, use the
/stateendpoint along with the
stopcommand. The syntax looks like:
For example, the following command stops the
2e2124ca-c5ac-459d-a6f2-abc123549d2a service:
The output looks like:
- To start the service again, use the
startcommand:
Here are the various states that a service can be in:
A Cloud service that is "idle" is considered started, so a
start command will not resume/wake it up. Use the
ping endpoint shown in Step 1 to wake up a service.
