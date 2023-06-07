Managing ClickHouse Cloud Service with API and cURL

Learn how to start, stop, and resume a ClickHouse Cloud service using API endpoints and cURL commands.

How can a ClickHouse Cloud service be started, stopped and resumed using API endpoints?

To wake up/resume a Cloud service from an idle state, you can ping the instance:

To stop a Cloud service, use the /state endpoint along with the stop command. The syntax looks like:

For example, the following command stops the 2e2124ca-c5ac-459d-a6f2-abc123549d2a service:

The output looks like:

To start the service again, use the start command:

примечание Here are the various states that a service can be in:

примечание A Cloud service that is "idle" is considered started, so a start command will not resume/wake it up. Use the ping endpoint shown in Step 1 to wake up a service.