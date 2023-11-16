Change the prompt in clickhouse-client
If you don't like how
clickhouse client and clickhouse-local display the prompt in your terminal window, it is possible to change it to add a prefix.
This article explains how to change the prompt to whatever you want.
The default prompt is your local computer name followed by
:) :
The following are variables that you can use in a prompt:
{user},
{host}
There are several ways to update the prompt and we'll go through them each.
--prompt flag
The first way to change the flag is using the
--prompt:
This will add the finger emoji before the smiley face:
Config file - top level
Alternatively, you can provide a prompt prefix in a
config.xml file:
We can use a config file with any name we like and pass it in using the
-C flag:
Prefer your config files to be in YAML? That works too:
Config file - connections_credentials
Alternatively, you can specify a prompt per connection credentials. This only makes sense when using clickhouse-client.
We can then try to connect with the
dev connection:
Or the
prod one:
And here's a YAML version:
With the
dev connnection:
And now
prod: