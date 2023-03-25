Resolving "Cannot Append Data in Parquet Format" Error in ClickHouse

Are you getting the error "Cannot append data in format Parquet to file" error in ClickHouse? Let's take a look at how to resolve it.

Typically the error is reported as:

DB::Exception: Cannot append data in format Parquet to file, because this format doesn't support appends. (CANNOT_APPEND_TO_FILE)

Suppose you create a table that uses the File table engine with the Parquet format.

You can write to the table once:

This creates a file named data.Parquet in the data/default/parquet_test folder. If you try to insert another batch:

...you get the following error:

You can not append to Parquet files in ClickHouse. But you can tell ClickHouse to create a new file for every INSERT by enabling the engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files setting. If enabled, on each insert a new file will be created with a name following this pattern:

data.Parquet -> data.1.Parquet -> data.2.Parquet , etc.:

Let's give it a try. We will put our two commands into a single file named parquet.sql :

Run it using clickhouse-client :

And now you will see two files in data/default/parquet_test (and a new file for each subsequent insert).

примечание The engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files setting applies to other data formats that are not appendable, like JSON and ORC.