Backing up a specific partition

How can I backup a specific partition in ClickHouse?

How can I backup a specific partition in ClickHouse?

See the below example, this uses the S3(Minio) disk configuration listed in our docker compose examples page.

примечание This does NOT apply to ClickHouse Cloud

Create a table:

Add some data that will fill both partitions equally:

verify data:

backup partition with id 1 to configured s3 disk:

Drop the table:

restore just partition with id 1 from backup:

validate the restored data: