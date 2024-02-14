Backing up a specific partition
How can I backup a specific partition in ClickHouse?
See the below example, this uses the S3(Minio) disk configuration listed in our docker compose examples page.
примечание
This does NOT apply to ClickHouse Cloud
Create a table:
Add some data that will fill both partitions equally:
verify data:
backup partition with id
1 to configured
s3 disk:
Drop the table:
restore just partition with id
1 from backup:
validate the restored data:
