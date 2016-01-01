JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithProgress
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✗
|✔
Description
Similar to
JSONCompactEachRowWithProgress, but all values are converted to strings.
This is useful when you need consistent string representation of all data types.
Key features:
- Same structure as
JSONCompactEachRowWithProgress
- All values are represented as strings (numbers, arrays, etc. are all quoted strings)
- Includes progress updates, totals, and exception handling
- Useful for clients that prefer or require string-based data