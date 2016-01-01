Перейти к основному содержимому
Перейти к основному содержимому

Advanced Usage

Raw API

For use cases which do not require transformation between ClickHouse data and native or third party data types and structures, the ClickHouse Connect client provides methods for direct usage of the ClickHouse connection.

Client raw_query method

The Client.raw_query method allows direct usage of the ClickHouse HTTP query interface using the client connection. The return value is an unprocessed bytes object. It offers a convenient wrapper with parameter binding, error handling, retries, and settings management using a minimal interface:

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
querystrRequiredAny valid ClickHouse query
parametersdict or iterableNoneSee parameters description.
settingsdictNoneSee settings description.
fmtstrNoneClickHouse Output Format for the resulting bytes. (ClickHouse uses TSV if not specified)
use_databaseboolTrueUse the ClickHouse Connect client-assigned database for the query context
external_dataExternalDataNoneAn ExternalData object containing file or binary data to use with the query. See Advanced Queries (External Data)

It is the caller's responsibility to handle the resulting bytes object. Note that the Client.query_arrow is just a thin wrapper around this method using the ClickHouse Arrow output format.

Client raw_stream method

The Client.raw_stream method has the same API as the raw_query method, but returns an io.IOBase object which can be used as a generator/stream source of bytes objects. It is currently utilized by the query_arrow_stream method.

Client raw_insert method

The Client.raw_insert method allows direct inserts of bytes objects or bytes object generators using the client connection. Because it does no processing of the insert payload, it is highly performant. The method provides options to specify settings and insert format:

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
tablestrRequiredEither the simple or database qualified table name
column_namesSequence[str]NoneColumn names for the insert block. Required if the fmt parameter does not include names
insert_blockstr, bytes, Generator[bytes], BinaryIORequiredData to insert. Strings will be encoded with the client encoding.
settingsdictNoneSee settings description.
fmtstrNoneClickHouse Input Format of the insert_block bytes. (ClickHouse uses TSV if not specified)

It is the caller's responsibility to ensure that the insert_block is in the specified format and uses the specified compression method. ClickHouse Connect uses these raw inserts for file uploads and PyArrow Tables, delegating parsing to the ClickHouse server.

Saving query results as files

You can stream files directly from ClickHouse to the local file system using the raw_stream method. For example, if you'd like to save the results of a query to a CSV file, you could use the following code snippet:

import clickhouse_connect

if __name__ == '__main__':
    client = clickhouse_connect.get_client()
    query = 'SELECT number, toString(number) AS number_as_str FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5'
    fmt = 'CSVWithNames'  # or CSV, or CSVWithNamesAndTypes, or TabSeparated, etc.
    stream = client.raw_stream(query=query, fmt=fmt)
    with open("output.csv", "wb") as f:
        for chunk in stream:
            f.write(chunk)

The code above yields an output.csv file with the following content:

"number","number_as_str"
0,"0"
1,"1"
2,"2"
3,"3"
4,"4"

Similarly, you could save data in TabSeparated and other formats. See Formats for Input and Output Data for an overview of all available format options.

Multithreaded, multiprocess, and async/event driven use cases

ClickHouse Connect works well in multithreaded, multiprocess, and event-loop-driven/asynchronous applications. All query and insert processing occurs within a single thread, so operations are generally thread-safe. (Parallel processing of some operations at a low level is a possible future enhancement to overcome the performance penalty of a single thread, but even in that case thread safety will be maintained.)

Because each query or insert executed maintains state in its own QueryContext or InsertContext object, respectively, these helper objects are not thread-safe, and they should not be shared between multiple processing streams. See the additional discussion about context objects in the QueryContexts and InsertContexts sections.

Additionally, in an application that has two or more queries and/or inserts "in flight" at the same time, there are two further considerations to keep in mind. The first is the ClickHouse "session" associated with the query/insert, and the second is the HTTP connection pool used by ClickHouse Connect Client instances.

AsyncClient wrapper

ClickHouse Connect provides an async wrapper over the regular Client, so that it is possible to use the client in an asyncio environment.

To get an instance of the AsyncClient, you can use the get_async_client factory function, which accepts the same parameters as the standard get_client:

import asyncio

import clickhouse_connect


async def main():
    client = await clickhouse_connect.get_async_client()
    result = await client.query("SELECT name FROM system.databases LIMIT 1")
    print(result.result_rows)
    # Output:
    # [('INFORMATION_SCHEMA',)]

asyncio.run(main())

AsyncClient has the same methods with the same parameters as the standard Client, but they are coroutines when applicable. Internally, these methods from the Client that perform I/O operations are wrapped in a run_in_executor call.

Multithreaded performance will increase when using the AsyncClient wrapper, as the execution threads and the GIL will be released while waiting for I/O operations to complete.

Note: Unlike the regular Client, the AsyncClient enforces autogenerate_session_id to be False by default.

See also: run_async example.

Managing ClickHouse session IDs

Each ClickHouse query occurs within the context of a ClickHouse "session". Sessions are currently used for two purposes:

  • To associate specific ClickHouse settings with multiple queries (see the user settings). The ClickHouse SET command is used to change the settings for the scope of a user session.
  • To track temporary tables.

By default, each query executed with a ClickHouse Connect Client instance uses that client's session ID. SET statements and temporary tables work as expected when using a single client. However, the ClickHouse server does not allow concurrent queries within the same session (the client will raise a ProgrammingError if attempted). For applications that execute concurrent queries, use one of the following patterns:

  1. Create a separate Client instance for each thread/process/event handler that needs session isolation. This preserves per-client session state (temporary tables and SET values).
  2. Use a unique session_id for each query via the settings argument when calling query, command, or insert, if you do not require shared session state.
  3. Disable sessions on a shared client by setting autogenerate_session_id=False before creating the client (or pass it directly to get_client).
from clickhouse_connect import common
import clickhouse_connect

common.set_setting('autogenerate_session_id', False)  # This should always be set before creating a client
client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(host='somehost.com', user='dbuser', password=1234)

Alternatively, pass autogenerate_session_id=False directly to get_client(...).

In this case ClickHouse Connect does not send a session_id; the server does not treat separate requests as belonging to the same session. Temporary tables and session-level settings will not persist across requests.

Customizing the HTTP connection pool

ClickHouse Connect uses urllib3 connection pools to handle the underlying HTTP connection to the server. By default, all client instances share the same connection pool, which is sufficient for the majority of use cases. This default pool maintains up to 8 HTTP Keep Alive connections to each ClickHouse server used by the application.

For large multi-threaded applications, separate connection pools may be appropriate. Customized connection pools can be provided as the pool_mgr keyword argument to the main clickhouse_connect.get_client function:

import clickhouse_connect
from clickhouse_connect.driver import httputil

big_pool_mgr = httputil.get_pool_manager(maxsize=16, num_pools=12)

client1 = clickhouse_connect.get_client(pool_mgr=big_pool_mgr)
client2 = clickhouse_connect.get_client(pool_mgr=big_pool_mgr)

As demonstrated by the above example, clients can share a pool manager, or a separate pool manager can be created for each client. For more details on the options available when creating a PoolManager, see the urllib3 documentation.