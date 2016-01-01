Advanced Usage

For use cases which do not require transformation between ClickHouse data and native or third party data types and structures, the ClickHouse Connect client provides methods for direct usage of the ClickHouse connection.

The Client.raw_query method allows direct usage of the ClickHouse HTTP query interface using the client connection. The return value is an unprocessed bytes object. It offers a convenient wrapper with parameter binding, error handling, retries, and settings management using a minimal interface:

Parameter Type Default Description query str Required Any valid ClickHouse query parameters dict or iterable None See parameters description. settings dict None See settings description. fmt str None ClickHouse Output Format for the resulting bytes. (ClickHouse uses TSV if not specified) use_database bool True Use the ClickHouse Connect client-assigned database for the query context external_data ExternalData None An ExternalData object containing file or binary data to use with the query. See Advanced Queries (External Data)

It is the caller's responsibility to handle the resulting bytes object. Note that the Client.query_arrow is just a thin wrapper around this method using the ClickHouse Arrow output format.

The Client.raw_stream method has the same API as the raw_query method, but returns an io.IOBase object which can be used as a generator/stream source of bytes objects. It is currently utilized by the query_arrow_stream method.

The Client.raw_insert method allows direct inserts of bytes objects or bytes object generators using the client connection. Because it does no processing of the insert payload, it is highly performant. The method provides options to specify settings and insert format:

Parameter Type Default Description table str Required Either the simple or database qualified table name column_names Sequence[str] None Column names for the insert block. Required if the fmt parameter does not include names insert_block str, bytes, Generator[bytes], BinaryIO Required Data to insert. Strings will be encoded with the client encoding. settings dict None See settings description. fmt str None ClickHouse Input Format of the insert_block bytes. (ClickHouse uses TSV if not specified)

It is the caller's responsibility to ensure that the insert_block is in the specified format and uses the specified compression method. ClickHouse Connect uses these raw inserts for file uploads and PyArrow Tables, delegating parsing to the ClickHouse server.

You can stream files directly from ClickHouse to the local file system using the raw_stream method. For example, if you'd like to save the results of a query to a CSV file, you could use the following code snippet:

import clickhouse_connect if __name__ == '__main__': client = clickhouse_connect.get_client() query = 'SELECT number, toString(number) AS number_as_str FROM system.numbers LIMIT 5' fmt = 'CSVWithNames' # or CSV, or CSVWithNamesAndTypes, or TabSeparated, etc. stream = client.raw_stream(query=query, fmt=fmt) with open("output.csv", "wb") as f: for chunk in stream: f.write(chunk)

The code above yields an output.csv file with the following content:

"number","number_as_str" 0,"0" 1,"1" 2,"2" 3,"3" 4,"4"

Similarly, you could save data in TabSeparated and other formats. See Formats for Input and Output Data for an overview of all available format options.

ClickHouse Connect works well in multithreaded, multiprocess, and event-loop-driven/asynchronous applications. All query and insert processing occurs within a single thread, so operations are generally thread-safe. (Parallel processing of some operations at a low level is a possible future enhancement to overcome the performance penalty of a single thread, but even in that case thread safety will be maintained.)

Because each query or insert executed maintains state in its own QueryContext or InsertContext object, respectively, these helper objects are not thread-safe, and they should not be shared between multiple processing streams. See the additional discussion about context objects in the QueryContexts and InsertContexts sections.

Additionally, in an application that has two or more queries and/or inserts "in flight" at the same time, there are two further considerations to keep in mind. The first is the ClickHouse "session" associated with the query/insert, and the second is the HTTP connection pool used by ClickHouse Connect Client instances.

ClickHouse Connect provides an async wrapper over the regular Client , so that it is possible to use the client in an asyncio environment.

To get an instance of the AsyncClient , you can use the get_async_client factory function, which accepts the same parameters as the standard get_client :

import asyncio import clickhouse_connect async def main(): client = await clickhouse_connect.get_async_client() result = await client.query("SELECT name FROM system.databases LIMIT 1") print(result.result_rows) # Output: # [('INFORMATION_SCHEMA',)] asyncio.run(main())

AsyncClient has the same methods with the same parameters as the standard Client , but they are coroutines when applicable. Internally, these methods from the Client that perform I/O operations are wrapped in a run_in_executor call.

Multithreaded performance will increase when using the AsyncClient wrapper, as the execution threads and the GIL will be released while waiting for I/O operations to complete.

Note: Unlike the regular Client , the AsyncClient enforces autogenerate_session_id to be False by default.

See also: run_async example.

Each ClickHouse query occurs within the context of a ClickHouse "session". Sessions are currently used for two purposes:

To associate specific ClickHouse settings with multiple queries (see the user settings). The ClickHouse SET command is used to change the settings for the scope of a user session.

command is used to change the settings for the scope of a user session. To track temporary tables.

By default, each query executed with a ClickHouse Connect Client instance uses that client's session ID. SET statements and temporary tables work as expected when using a single client. However, the ClickHouse server does not allow concurrent queries within the same session (the client will raise a ProgrammingError if attempted). For applications that execute concurrent queries, use one of the following patterns:

Create a separate Client instance for each thread/process/event handler that needs session isolation. This preserves per-client session state (temporary tables and SET values). Use a unique session_id for each query via the settings argument when calling query , command , or insert , if you do not require shared session state. Disable sessions on a shared client by setting autogenerate_session_id=False before creating the client (or pass it directly to get_client ).

from clickhouse_connect import common import clickhouse_connect common.set_setting('autogenerate_session_id', False) # This should always be set before creating a client client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(host='somehost.com', user='dbuser', password=1234)

Alternatively, pass autogenerate_session_id=False directly to get_client(...) .

In this case ClickHouse Connect does not send a session_id ; the server does not treat separate requests as belonging to the same session. Temporary tables and session-level settings will not persist across requests.

ClickHouse Connect uses urllib3 connection pools to handle the underlying HTTP connection to the server. By default, all client instances share the same connection pool, which is sufficient for the majority of use cases. This default pool maintains up to 8 HTTP Keep Alive connections to each ClickHouse server used by the application.

For large multi-threaded applications, separate connection pools may be appropriate. Customized connection pools can be provided as the pool_mgr keyword argument to the main clickhouse_connect.get_client function:

import clickhouse_connect from clickhouse_connect.driver import httputil big_pool_mgr = httputil.get_pool_manager(maxsize=16, num_pools=12) client1 = clickhouse_connect.get_client(pool_mgr=big_pool_mgr) client2 = clickhouse_connect.get_client(pool_mgr=big_pool_mgr)