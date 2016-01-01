Querying data with ClickHouse Connect: Advanced usage
QueryContexts
ClickHouse Connect executes standard queries within a
QueryContext. The
QueryContext contains the key structures that are used to build queries against the ClickHouse database, and the configuration used to process the result into a
QueryResult or other response data structure. That includes the query itself, parameters, settings, read formats, and other properties.
A
QueryContext can be acquired using the client
create_query_context method. This method takes the same parameters as the core query method. This query context can then be passed to the
query,
query_df, or
query_np methods as the
context keyword argument instead of any or all of the other arguments to those methods. Note that additional arguments specified for the method call will override any properties of QueryContext.
The clearest use case for a
QueryContext is to send the same query with different binding parameter values. All parameter values can be updated by calling the
QueryContext.set_parameters method with a dictionary, or any single value can be updated by calling
QueryContext.set_parameter with the desired
key,
value pair.
Note that
QueryContexts are not thread safe, but a copy can be obtained in a multi-threaded environment by calling the
QueryContext.updated_copy method.
Streaming queries
The ClickHouse Connect Client provides multiple methods for retrieving data as a stream (implemented as a Python generator):
query_column_block_stream-- Returns query data in blocks as a sequence of columns using native Python objects
query_row_block_stream-- Returns query data as a block of rows using native Python objects
query_rows_stream-- Returns query data as a sequence of rows using native Python objects
query_np_stream-- Returns each ClickHouse block of query data as a NumPy array
query_df_stream-- Returns each ClickHouse Block of query data as a Pandas DataFrame
query_arrow_stream-- Returns query data in PyArrow RecordBlocks
query_df_arrow_stream-- Returns each ClickHouse Block of query data as an arrow-backed Pandas DataFrame or a Polars DataFrame depending on the kwarg
dataframe_library(default is "pandas").
Each of these methods returns a
ContextStream object that must be opened via a
with statement to start consuming the stream.
Data blocks
ClickHouse Connect processes all data from the primary
query method as a stream of blocks received from the ClickHouse server. These blocks are transmitted in the custom "Native" format to and from ClickHouse. A "block" is simply a sequence of columns of binary data, where each column contains an equal number of data values of the specified data type. (As a columnar database, ClickHouse stores this data in a similar form.) The size of a block returned from a query is governed by two user settings that can be set at several levels (user profile, user, session, or query). They are:
- max_block_size -- Limit on the size of the block in rows. Default 65536.
- preferred_block_size_bytes -- Soft limit on the size of the block in bytes. Default 1,000,0000.
Regardless of the
preferred_block_size_setting, each block will never be more than
max_block_size rows. Depending on the type of query, the actual blocks returned can be of any size. For example, queries to a distributed table covering many shards may contain smaller blocks retrieved directly from each shard.
When using one of the Client
query_*_stream methods, results are returned on a block by block basis. ClickHouse Connect only loads a single block at a time. This allows processing large amounts of data without the need to load all of a large result set into memory. Note the application should be prepared to process any number of blocks and the exact size of each block cannot be controlled.
HTTP data buffer for slow processing
Because of limitations in the HTTP protocol, if blocks are processed at a rate significantly slower than the ClickHouse server is streaming data, the ClickHouse server will close the connection, resulting in an Exception being thrown in the processing thread. Some of this can be mitigated by increasing the buffer size of the HTTP streaming buffer (which defaults to 10 megabytes) using the common
http_buffer_size setting. Large
http_buffer_size values should be okay in this situation if there is sufficient memory available to the application. Data in the buffer is stored compressed if using
lz4 or
zstd compression, so using those compression types will increase the overall buffer available.
StreamContexts
Each of the
query_*_stream methods (like
query_row_block_stream) returns a ClickHouse
StreamContext object, which is a combined Python context/generator. This is the basic usage:
Note that trying to use a StreamContext without a
with statement will raise an error. The use of a Python context ensures that the stream (in this case, a streaming HTTP response) will be properly closed even if not all the data is consumed and/or an exception is raised during processing. Also,
StreamContexts can only be used once to consume the stream. Trying to use a
StreamContext after it has exited will produce a
StreamClosedError.
You can use the
source property of the
StreamContext to access the parent
QueryResult object, which includes column names and types.
Stream types
The
query_column_block_stream method returns the block as a sequence of column data stored as native Python data types. Using the above
taxi_trips queries, the data returned will be a list where each element of the list is another list (or tuple) containing all the data for the associated column. So
block[0] would be a tuple containing nothing but strings. Column oriented formats are most used for doing aggregate operations for all the values in a column, like adding up total fares.
The
query_row_block_stream method returns the block as a sequence of rows like a traditional relational database. For taxi trips, the data returned will be a list where each element of the list is another list representing a row of data. So
block[0] would contain all the fields (in order) for the first taxi trip ,
block[1] would contain a row for all the fields in the second taxi trip, and so on. Row oriented results are normally used for display or transformation processes.
The
query_row_stream is a convenience method that automatically moves to the next block when iterating through the stream. Otherwise, it is identical to
query_row_block_stream.
The
query_np_stream method return each block as a two-dimensional NumPy Array. Internally, NumPy arrays are (usually) stored as columns, so no distinct row or column methods are needed. The "shape" of the NumPy array will be expressed as (columns, rows). The NumPy library provides many methods of manipulating NumPy arrays. Note that if all columns in the query share the same NumPy dtype, the returned NumPy array will only have one dtype as well, and can be reshaped/rotated without actually changing its internal structure.
The
query_df_stream method returns each ClickHouse Block as a two-dimensional Pandas DataFrame. Here's an example which shows that the
StreamContext object can be used as a context in a deferred fashion (but only once).
The
query_df_arrow_stream method returns each ClickHouse Block as a DataFrame with PyArrow dtype backend. This method supports both Pandas (2.x or later) and Polars DataFrames via the
dataframe_library parameter (defaults to
"pandas"). Each iteration yields a DataFrame converted from PyArrow record batches, providing better performance and memory efficiency for certain data types.
Finally, the
query_arrow_stream method returns a ClickHouse
ArrowStream formatted result as a
pyarrow.ipc.RecordBatchStreamReader wrapped in
StreamContext. Each iteration of the stream returns PyArrow RecordBlock.
Streaming examples
Stream rows
Stream row blocks
Stream Pandas DataFrames
Stream Arrow batches
NumPy, Pandas, and Arrow queries
ClickHouse Connect provides specialized query methods for working with NumPy, Pandas, and Arrow data structures. These methods allow you to retrieve query results directly in these popular data formats without manual conversion.
NumPy queries
The
query_np method returns query results as a NumPy array instead of a ClickHouse Connect
QueryResult.
Pandas queries
The
query_df method returns query results as a Pandas DataFrame instead of a ClickHouse Connect
QueryResult.
PyArrow queries
The
query_arrow method returns query results as a PyArrow Table. It utilizes the ClickHouse
Arrow format directly, so it only accepts three arguments in common with the main
query method:
query,
parameters, and
settings. In addition, there is an additional argument,
use_strings, which determines whether the Arrow Table will render ClickHouse String types as strings (if True) or bytes (if False).
Arrow-backed DataFrames
ClickHouse Connect supports fast, memory‑efficient DataFrame creation from Arrow results via the
query_df_arrow and
query_df_arrow_stream methods. These are thin wrappers around the Arrow query methods and perform zero‑copy conversions to DataFrames where possible:
query_df_arrow: Executes the query using the ClickHouse
Arrowoutput format and returns a DataFrame.
- For
dataframe_library='pandas', returns a pandas 2.x DataFrame using Arrow‑backed dtypes (
pd.ArrowDtype). This requires pandas 2.x and leverages zero‑copy buffers where possible for excellent performance and low memory overhead.
- For
dataframe_library='polars', returns a Polars DataFrame created from the Arrow table (
pl.from_arrow), which is similarly efficient and can be zero‑copy depending on the data.
- For
query_df_arrow_stream: Streams results as a sequence of DataFrames (pandas 2.x or Polars) converted from Arrow stream batches.
Query to Arrow-backed DataFrame
Notes and caveats
- Arrow type mapping: When returning data in Arrow format, ClickHouse maps types to the closest supported Arrow types. Some ClickHouse types do not have a native Arrow equivalent and are returned as raw bytes in Arrow fields (usually
BINARYor
FIXED_SIZE_BINARY).
- Examples:
IPv4is represented as Arrow
UINT32;
IPv6and large integers (
Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256) are often represented as
FIXED_SIZE_BINARY/
BINARYwith raw bytes.
- In these cases, the DataFrame column will contain byte values backed by the Arrow field; it is up to the client code to interpret/convert those bytes according to ClickHouse semantics.
- Examples:
- Unsupported Arrow data types (e.g., UUID/ENUM as true Arrow types) are not emitted; values are represented using the closest supported Arrow type (often as binary bytes) for output.
- Pandas requirement: Arrow‑backed dtypes require pandas 2.x. For older pandas versions, use
query_df(non‑Arrow) instead.
- Strings vs binary: The
use_stringsoption (when supported by the server setting
output_format_arrow_string_as_string) controls whether ClickHouse
Stringcolumns are returned as Arrow strings or as binary.
Mismatched ClickHouse/Arrow type conversion examples
When ClickHouse returns columns as raw binary data (e.g.,
FIXED_SIZE_BINARY or
BINARY), it is the responsibility of application code to convert these bytes to appropriate Python types. The examples below illustrate that some conversions are feasible using DataFrame library APIs, while others may require pure Python approaches like
struct.unpack (which sacrifice performance but maintain flexibility).
Date columns can arrive as
UINT16 (days since the Unix epoch, 1970‑01‑01). Converting inside the DataFrame is efficient and straightforward:
Columns like
Int128 can arrive as
FIXED_SIZE_BINARY with raw bytes. Polars provides native support for 128-bit integers:
As of NumPy 2.3 there is no public 128-bit integer dtype, so we must fall back to pure Python and can do something like:
The key takeaway: application code must handle these conversions based on the capabilities of the chosen DataFrame library and the acceptable performance trade-offs. When DataFrame-native conversions aren't available, pure Python approaches remain an option.
Read formats
Read formats control the data types of values returned from the client
query,
query_np, and
query_df methods. (The
raw_query and
query_arrow do not modify incoming data from ClickHouse, so format control does not apply.) For example, if the read format for a UUID is changed from the default
native format to the alternative
string format, a ClickHouse query of
UUID column will be returned as string values (using the standard 8-4-4-4-12 RFC 1422 format) instead of Python UUID objects.
The "data type" argument for any formatting function can include wildcards. The format is a single lower case string.
Read formats can be set at several levels:
- Globally, using the methods defined in the
clickhouse_connect.datatypes.formatpackage. This will control the format of the configured datatype for all queries.
- For an entire query, using the optional
query_formatsdictionary argument. In that case any column (or subcolumn) of the specified data types(s) will use the configured format.
- For the values in a specific column, using the optional
column_formatsdictionary argument. The key is the column named as return by ClickHouse, and format for the data column or a second level "format" dictionary of a ClickHouse type name and a value of query formats. This secondary dictionary can be used for nested column types such as Tuples or Maps.
Read format options (Python types)
|ClickHouse Type
|Native Python Type
|Read Formats
|Comments
|Int[8-64], UInt[8-32]
|int
|-
|UInt64
|int
|signed
|Superset does not currently handle large unsigned UInt64 values
|[U]Int[128,256]
|int
|string
|Pandas and NumPy int values are 64 bits maximum, so these can be returned as strings
|BFloat16
|float
|-
|All Python floats are 64 bits internally
|Float32
|float
|-
|All Python floats are 64 bits internally
|Float64
|float
|-
|Decimal
|decimal.Decimal
|-
|String
|string
|bytes
|ClickHouse String columns have no inherent encoding, so they are also used for variable length binary data
|FixedString
|bytes
|string
|FixedStrings are fixed size byte arrays, but sometimes are treated as Python strings
|Enum[8,16]
|string
|string, int
|Python enums don't accept empty strings, so all enums are rendered as either strings or the underlying int value.
|Date
|datetime.date
|int
|ClickHouse stores Dates as days since 01/01/1970. This value is available as an int
|Date32
|datetime.date
|int
|Same as Date, but for a wider range of dates
|DateTime
|datetime.datetime
|int
|ClickHouse stores DateTime in epoch seconds. This value is available as an int
|DateTime64
|datetime.datetime
|int
|Python datetime.datetime is limited to microsecond precision. The raw 64 bit int value is available
|Time
|datetime.timedelta
|int, string, time
|The point in time is saved as a Unix timestamp. This value is available as an int
|Time64
|datetime.timedelta
|int, string, time
|Python datetime.timedelta is limited to microsecond precision. The raw 64 bit int value is available
|IPv4
ipaddress.IPv4Address
|string
|IP addresses can be read as strings and properly formatted strings can be inserted as IP addresses
|IPv6
ipaddress.IPv6Address
|string
|IP addresses can be read as strings and properly formatted can be inserted as IP addresses
|Tuple
|dict or tuple
|tuple, json
|Named tuples returned as dictionaries by default. Named tuples can also be returned as JSON strings
|Map
|dict
|-
|Nested
|Sequence[dict]
|-
|UUID
|uuid.UUID
|string
|UUIDs can be read as strings formatted as per RFC 4122
|JSON
|dict
|string
|A python dictionary is returned by default. The
string format will return a JSON string
|Variant
|object
|-
|Returns the matching Python type for the ClickHouse datatype stored for the value
|Dynamic
|object
|-
|Returns the matching Python type for the ClickHouse datatype stored for the value
External data
ClickHouse queries can accept external data in any ClickHouse format. This binary data is sent along with the query string to be used to process the data. Details of the External Data feature are here. The client
query* methods accept an optional
external_data parameter to take advantage of this feature. The value for the
external_data parameter should be a
clickhouse_connect.driver.external.ExternalData object. The constructor for that object accepts the following arguments:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|file_path
|str
|Path to a file on the local system path to read the external data from. Either
file_path or
data is required
|file_name
|str
|The name of the external data "file". If not provided, will be determined from the
file_path (without extensions)
|data
|bytes
|The external data in binary form (instead of being read from a file). Either
data or
file_path is required
|fmt
|str
|The ClickHouse Input Format of the data. Defaults to
TSV
|types
|str or seq of str
|A list of column data types in the external data. If a string, types should be separated by commas. Either
types or
structure is required
|structure
|str or seq of str
|A list of column name + data type in the data (see examples). Either
structure or
types is required
|mime_type
|str
|Optional MIME type of the file data. Currently ClickHouse ignores this HTTP subheader
To send a query with an external CSV file containing "movie" data, and combine that data with an
directors table already present on the ClickHouse server:
Additional external data files can be added to the initial
ExternalData object using the
add_file method, which takes the same parameters as the constructor. For HTTP, all external data is transmitted as part of a
multi-part/form-data file upload.
Time zones
There are multiple mechanisms for applying a time zone to ClickHouse DateTime and DateTime64 values. Internally, the ClickHouse server always stores any DateTime or
DateTime64 object as a time zone naive number representing seconds since the epoch, 1970-01-01 00:00:00 UTC time. For
DateTime64 values, the representation can be milliseconds, microseconds, or nanoseconds since the epoch, depending on precision. As a result, the application of any time zone information always occurs on the client side. Note that this involves meaningful extra calculation, so in performance critical applications it is recommended to treat DateTime types as epoch timestamps except for user display and conversion (Pandas Timestamps, for example, are always a 64-bit integer representing epoch nanoseconds to improve performance).
When using time zone aware data types in queries - in particular the Python
datetime.datetime object --
clickhouse-connect applies a client side time zone using the following precedence rules:
- If the query method parameter
client_tzsis specified for the query, the specific column time zone is applied
- If the ClickHouse column has timezone metadata (i.e., it is a type like DateTime64(3, 'America/Denver')), the ClickHouse column timezone is applied. (Note this timezone metadata is not available to clickhouse-connect for DateTime columns prior to ClickHouse version 23.2)
- If the query method parameter
query_tzis specified for the query, the "query timezone" is applied.
- If a timezone setting is applied to the query or session, that timezone is applied. (This functionality is not yet released in the ClickHouse server)
- Finally, if the client
apply_server_timezoneparameter has been set to True (the default), the ClickHouse server timezone is applied.
Note that if the applied timezone based on these rules is UTC,
clickhouse-connect will always return a time zone naive Python
datetime.datetime object. Additional timezone information can then be added to this timezone naive object by the application code if desired.