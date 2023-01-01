Advanced Inserting
Inserting data with ClickHouse Connect: Advanced usage
InsertContexts
ClickHouse Connect executes all inserts within an
InsertContext. The
InsertContext includes all the values sent as arguments to the client
insert method. In addition, when an
InsertContext is originally constructed, ClickHouse Connect retrieves the data types for the insert columns required for efficient Native format inserts. By reusing the
InsertContext for multiple inserts, this "pre-query" is avoided and inserts are executed more quickly and efficiently.
An
InsertContext can be acquired using the client
create_insert_context method. The method takes the same arguments as the
insert function. Note that only the
data property of
InsertContexts should be modified for reuse. This is consistent with its intended purpose of providing a reusable object for repeated inserts of new data to the same table.
InsertContexts include mutable state that is updated during the insert process, so they are not thread safe.
Write formats
Write formats are currently implemented for limited number of types. In most cases ClickHouse Connect will attempt to automatically determine the correct write format for a column by checking the type of the first (non-null) data value. For example, if inserting into a
DateTime column, and the first insert value of the column is a Python integer, ClickHouse Connect will directly insert the integer value under the assumption that it's actually an epoch second.
In most cases, it is unnecessary to override the write format for a data type, but the associated methods in the
clickhouse_connect.datatypes.format package can be used to do so at a global level.
Write format options
|ClickHouse Type
|Native Python Type
|Write Formats
|Comments
|Int[8-64], UInt[8-32]
|int
|-
|UInt64
|int
|[U]Int[128,256]
|int
|BFloat16
|float
|Float32
|float
|Float64
|float
|Decimal
|decimal.Decimal
|String
|string
|FixedString
|bytes
|string
|If inserted as a string, additional bytes will be set to zeros
|Enum[8,16]
|string
|Date
|datetime.date
|int
|ClickHouse stores Dates as days since 01/01/1970. int types will be assumed to be this "epoch date" value
|Date32
|datetime.date
|int
|Same as Date, but for a wider range of dates
|DateTime
|datetime.datetime
|int
|ClickHouse stores DateTime in epoch seconds. int types will be assumed to be this "epoch second" value
|DateTime64
|datetime.datetime
|int
|Python datetime.datetime is limited to microsecond precision. The raw 64 bit int value is available
|Time
|datetime.timedelta
|int, string, time
|ClickHouse stores DateTime in epoch seconds. int types will be assumed to be this "epoch second" value
|Time64
|datetime.timedelta
|int, string, time
|Python datetime.timedelta is limited to microsecond precision. The raw 64 bit int value is available
|IPv4
ipaddress.IPv4Address
|string
|Properly formatted strings can be inserted as IPv4 addresses
|IPv6
ipaddress.IPv6Address
|string
|Properly formatted strings can be inserted as IPv6 addresses
|Tuple
|dict or tuple
|Map
|dict
|Nested
|Sequence[dict]
|UUID
|uuid.UUID
|string
|Properly formatted strings can be inserted as ClickHouse UUIDs
|JSON/Object('json')
|dict
|string
|Either dictionaries or JSON strings can be inserted into JSON Columns (note
Object('json') is deprecated)
|Variant
|object
|At this time on all variants are inserted as Strings and parsed by the ClickHouse server
|Dynamic
|object
|Warning -- at this time any inserts into a Dynamic column are persisted as a ClickHouse String
Specialized insert methods
ClickHouse Connect provides specialized insert methods for common data formats:
insert_df-- Insert a Pandas DataFrame. Instead of a Python Sequence of Sequences
dataargument, the second parameter of this method requires a
dfargument that must be a Pandas DataFrame instance. ClickHouse Connect automatically processes the DataFrame as a column oriented datasource, so the
column_orientedparameter is not required or available.
insert_arrow-- Insert a PyArrow Table. ClickHouse Connect passes the Arrow table unmodified to the ClickHouse server for processing, so only the
databaseand
settingsarguments are available in addition to
tableand
arrow_table.
insert_df_arrow-- Insert an arrow-backed Pandas DataFrame or a Polars DataFrame. ClickHouse Connect will automatically determine if the DataFrame is a Pandas or Polars type. If Pandas, validation will be performed to ensure that each column's dtype backend is Arrow-based and an error will be raised if any are not.
A NumPy array is a valid Sequence of Sequences and can be used as the
data argument to the main
insert method, so a specialized method is not required.
Pandas DataFrame insert
PyArrow Table insert
Arrow-backed DataFrame insert (pandas 2.x)
Time zones
When inserting Python
datetime.datetime objects into ClickHouse
DateTime or
DateTime64 columns, ClickHouse Connect automatically handles timezone information. Since ClickHouse stores all DateTime values internally as timezone-naive Unix timestamps (seconds or fractional seconds since the epoch), timezone conversion happens automatically on the client side during insertion.
Timezone-aware datetime objects
If you insert a timezone-aware Python
datetime.datetime object, ClickHouse Connect will automatically call
.timestamp() to convert it to a Unix timestamp, which correctly accounts for the timezone offset. This means you can insert datetime objects from any timezone, and they will be correctly stored as their UTC equivalent timestamp.
In this example, all three datetime objects represent different points in time because they have different timezones. Each will be correctly converted to its corresponding Unix timestamp and stored in ClickHouse.
When using pytz, you must use the
localize() method to attach timezone information to a naive datetime. Passing
tzinfo= directly to the datetime constructor will use incorrect historical offsets. For UTC,
tzinfo=pytz.UTC works correctly. See pytz docs for more info.
Timezone-naive datetime objects
If you insert a timezone-naive Python
datetime.datetime object (one without
tzinfo), the
.timestamp() method will interpret it as being in the system's local timezone. To avoid ambiguity, it's recommended to:
- Always use timezone-aware datetime objects when inserting, or
- Ensure your system timezone is set to UTC, or
- Manually convert to epoch timestamps before inserting
DateTime columns with timezone metadata
ClickHouse columns can be defined with timezone metadata (e.g.,
DateTime('America/Denver') or
DateTime64(3, 'Asia/Tokyo')). This metadata doesn't affect how data is stored (still as UTC timestamps), but it controls the timezone used when querying data back from ClickHouse.
When inserting into such columns, ClickHouse Connect converts your Python datetime to a Unix timestamp (accounting for its timezone if present). When you query the data back, ClickHouse Connect will return the datetime converted to the column's timezone, regardless of what timezone you used when inserting.
File inserts
The
clickhouse_connect.driver.tools package includes the
insert_file method that allows inserting data directly from the file system into an existing ClickHouse table. Parsing is delegated to the ClickHouse server.
insert_file accepts the following parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|client
|Client
|Required
|The
driver.Client used to perform the insert
|table
|str
|Required
|The ClickHouse table to insert into. The full table name (including database) is permitted.
|file_path
|str
|Required
|The native file system path to the data file
|fmt
|str
|CSV, CSVWithNames
|The ClickHouse Input Format of the file. CSVWithNames is assumed if
column_names is not provided
|column_names
|Sequence of str
|None
|A list of column names in the data file. Not required for formats that include column names
|database
|str
|None
|Database of the table. Ignored if the table is fully qualified. If not specified, the insert will use the client database
|settings
|dict
|None
|See settings description.
|compression
|str
|None
|A recognized ClickHouse compression type (zstd, lz4, gzip) used for the Content-Encoding HTTP header
For files with inconsistent data or date/time values in an unusual format, settings that apply to data imports (such as
input_format_allow_errors_num and
input_format_allow_errors_num) are recognized for this method.