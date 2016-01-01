Connecting ClickHouse to Fabi.ai

Community Maintained Community Maintained

Fabi.ai is an all-in-one collaborate data analysis platform. You can leverage SQL, Python, AI, and no-code to build dashboard and data workflows faster than ever before. Combined with the scale and power of ClickHouse, you can build and share your first highly performant dashboard on a massive dataset in minutes.

To connect to ClickHouse with HTTP(S) you need this information:

The HOST and PORT: typically, the port is 8443 when using TLS or 8123 when not using TLS.

The DATABASE NAME: out of the box, there is a database named default , use the name of the database that you want to connect to.

The USERNAME and PASSWORD: out of the box, the username is default . Use the username appropriate for your use case.

The details for your ClickHouse Cloud service are available in the ClickHouse Cloud console. Select the service that you will connect to and click Connect:

Choose HTTPS, and the details are available in an example curl command.

If you are using self-managed ClickHouse, the connection details are set by your ClickHouse administrator.

Log in or create your Fabi.ai account: https://app.fabi.ai/

You’ll be prompted to connect your database when you first create your account, or if you already have an account, click on the data source panel on the left of any Smartbook and select Add Data Source. You’ll then be prompted to enter your connection details. Congratulations! You have now integrated ClickHouse into Fabi.ai.

Once you’ve connected Fabi.ai to ClickHouse, go to any Smartbook and create a SQL cell. If you only have one data source connected to your Fabi.ai instance, the SQL cell will automatically default to ClickHouse, otherwise you can choose the source to query from the source dropdown.

Fabi.ai documentation: https://docs.fabi.ai/introduction

Fabi.ai getting started tutorial videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjxPRVnyBCQXxxByw2CLC0q7c-Aw6t2nl