Dot
Community Maintained
Dot is your AI Data Analyst. It connects directly to ClickHouse so you can ask data questions in natural language, discover data, test hypotheses, and answer why questions — directly in Slack, Microsoft Teams, ChatGPT or the native Web UI.
Pre-requisites
- A ClickHouse database, either self-hosted or in ClickHouse Cloud
- A Dot account
- A Hashboard account and project.
Connecting Dot to ClickHouse
- In the Dot UI, go to Settings → Connections.
- Click on Add new connection and select ClickHouse.
- Provide your connection details:
- Host: ClickHouse server hostname or ClickHouse Cloud endpoint
- Port:
9440(secure native interface) or
9000(default TCP)
- Username / Password: user with read access
- Database: optionally set a default schema
- Click Connect.
Dot uses query-pushdown: ClickHouse handles the heavy number-crunching at scale, while Dot ensures correct and trusted answers.
Highlights
Dot makes data accessible through conversation:
- Ask in natural language: Get answers without writing SQL.
- Why analysis: Ask follow-up questions to understand trends and anomalies.
- Works where you work: Slack, Microsoft Teams, ChatGPT, or the web app.
- Trusted results: Dot validates queries against your schemas and definitions to minimize errors.
- Scalable: Built on query-pushdown, pairing Dot’s intelligence with ClickHouse’s speed.
Security and governance
Dot is enterprise-ready:
- Permissions & roles: Inherits ClickHouse user access controls
- Row-level security: Supported if configured in ClickHouse
- TLS / SSL: Enabled by default for ClickHouse Cloud; configure manually for self-hosted
- Governance & validation: Training/validation space helps prevent hallucinations
- Compliance: SOC 2 Type I certified
Additional resources
- Dot website: https://www.getdot.ai/
- Documentation: https://docs.getdot.ai/
- Dot app: https://app.getdot.ai/
Now you can use ClickHouse + Dot to analyze your data conversationally — combining Dot’s AI assistant with ClickHouse’s fast, scalable analytics engine.