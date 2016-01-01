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Справочник по Terraform для ClickPipes

Все типы ClickPipes можно создавать и настраивать с помощью ресурса clickhouse_clickpipe в Terraform-провайдере ClickHouse. На этой странице описаны настройка провайдера и примеры конфигурации для каждого поддерживаемого типа ClickPipe.

Настройка провайдера

Примечание

Поддержка ClickPipes доступна для общего использования начиная с версии провайдера v3.14.0. Если вы используете более раннюю версию, потребуется alpha-релиз — подробности см. в журнале изменений провайдера.

Добавьте провайдер ClickHouse в конфигурацию Terraform:

terraform {
  required_providers {
    clickhouse = {
      source  = "ClickHouse/clickhouse"
      version = ">= 3.14.0"
    }
  }
}

provider "clickhouse" {
  organization_id = var.organization_id
  token_key       = var.token_key
  token_secret    = var.token_secret
}

См. Управление API-ключами: там описано, как создать API-ключ для работы с провайдером.

Обзор ресурса

Ресурс clickhouse_clickpipe имеет следующие аргументы верхнего уровня:

АргументОбязательныйОписание
nameДаИмя ClickPipe.
service_idДаИдентификатор сервиса ClickHouse Cloud.
sourceДаКонфигурация источника (один блок источника на каждый ClickPipe).
destinationДаКонфигурация пункта назначения.
scalingNoКоличество и размер реплик. По умолчанию используется 1 реплика.
field_mappingsNoПользовательские соответствия полей между столбцами источника и пункта назначения.
settingsNoДополнительные настройки ClickPipe.
stoppedNoУстановите true, чтобы создать ClickPipe в остановленном состоянии. По умолчанию — false.

Атрибуты id и state доступны только для чтения и заполняются ClickHouse Cloud после создания.

Пункт назначения

Блок destination используется для всех типов источников:

destination {
  database      = "default"           # Target database. Defaults to "default".
  table         = "my_table"          # Target table name. Required for all sources except CDC.
  managed_table = true                # Let ClickPipes create and manage the table. Defaults to true.

  table_definition {
    engine {
      type      = "MergeTree"         # MergeTree, ReplacingMergeTree, SummingMergeTree, or Null.
    }
    sorting_key   = ["id", "ts"]      # Optional.
    partition_by  = "toYYYYMM(ts)"    # Optional.
  }

  columns {
    name = "id"
    type = "UInt64"
  }

  columns {
    name = "message"
    type = "String"
  }
}

Для источников CDC (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery) целевые таблицы создаются автоматически на основе schema источника — обычно достаточно только database.

Примеры для разных типов ClickPipe

Kafka

Поддерживаемые значения параметра type: kafka, confluent, msk, azureeventhub, redpanda, warpstream.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kafka_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My Kafka ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  scaling {
    replicas               = 2
    replica_cpu_millicores = 250
    replica_memory_gb      = 1.0
  }

  source {
    kafka {
      type           = "confluent"
      format         = "JSONEachRow"
      brokers        = "broker.example.com:9092"
      topics         = "my_topic"
      consumer_group = "clickpipes-consumer-group"
      authentication = "PLAIN"

      credentials {
        username = "my_user"
        password = var.kafka_password
      }

      offset {
        strategy = "from_latest"
      }
    }
  }

  destination {
    table         = "my_table"
    managed_table = true

    table_definition {
      engine {
        type = "MergeTree"
      }
    }

    columns {
      name = "id"
      type = "UInt64"
    }

    columns {
      name = "message"
      type = "String"
    }

    columns {
      name = "timestamp"
      type = "DateTime"
    }
  }
}

Kafka с реестром schema

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kafka_avro_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My Kafka Avro ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    kafka {
      type   = "confluent"
      format = "AvroConfluent"
      brokers = "broker.example.com:9092"
      topics  = "my_avro_topic"

      credentials {
        username = "my_user"
        password = var.kafka_password
      }

      schema_registry {
        url            = "https://schema-registry.example.com"
        authentication = "PLAIN"

        credentials {
          username = "sr_user"
          password = var.schema_registry_password
        }
      }
    }
  }

  destination {
    table         = "my_avro_table"
    managed_table = true

    table_definition {
      engine {
        type = "MergeTree"
      }
    }

    columns {
      name = "id"
      type = "UInt64"
    }

    columns {
      name = "event"
      type = "String"
    }
  }
}

Amazon Kinesis

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kinesis_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My Kinesis ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    kinesis {
      format         = "JSONEachRow"
      stream_name    = "my-stream"
      region         = "us-east-1"
      iterator_type  = "TRIM_HORIZON"
      authentication = "IAM_USER"

      access_key {
        access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
        secret_key    = var.aws_secret_key
      }
    }
  }

  destination {
    table         = "my_table"
    managed_table = true

    table_definition {
      engine {
        type = "MergeTree"
      }
    }

    columns {
      name = "id"
      type = "UInt64"
    }

    columns {
      name = "message"
      type = "String"
    }
  }
}

Kinesis с ролью IAM

Для аутентификации с использованием роли IAM требуется сервис ClickHouse, работающий в AWS.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kinesis_iam_role_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My Kinesis ClickPipe (IAM Role)"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    kinesis {
      format         = "JSONEachRow"
      stream_name    = "my-stream"
      region         = "us-east-1"
      iterator_type  = "LATEST"
      authentication = "IAM_ROLE"
      iam_role       = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-kinesis-role"
    }
  }

  destination {
    table         = "my_table"
    managed_table = true

    table_definition {
      engine {
        type = "MergeTree"
      }
    }

    columns {
      name = "id"
      type = "UInt64"
    }

    columns {
      name = "message"
      type = "String"
    }
  }
}

Amazon S3

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "s3_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My S3 ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    object_storage {
      type           = "s3"
      url            = "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json"
      format         = "JSONEachRow"
      authentication = "IAM_USER"

      access_key {
        access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
        secret_key    = var.aws_secret_key
      }
    }
  }

  destination {
    table         = "my_table"
    managed_table = true

    table_definition {
      engine {
        type = "MergeTree"
      }
    }

    columns {
      name = "id"
      type = "UInt64"
    }

    columns {
      name = "message"
      type = "String"
    }
  }
}

Непрерывная ингестия из S3 через SQS

Для непрерывной ингестии с использованием очереди SQS (неупорядоченный режим). Инструкции по настройке см. в разделе Настройка неупорядоченного режима.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "s3_continuous_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My S3 Continuous ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    object_storage {
      type           = "s3"
      url            = "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json"
      format         = "JSONEachRow"
      is_continuous  = true
      queue_url      = "https://sqs.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/123456789012/my-queue"
      authentication = "IAM_USER"

      access_key {
        access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
        secret_key    = var.aws_secret_key
      }
    }
  }

  destination {
    table         = "my_table"
    managed_table = true

    table_definition {
      engine {
        type = "MergeTree"
      }
    }

    columns {
      name = "id"
      type = "UInt64"
    }

    columns {
      name = "message"
      type = "String"
    }
  }
}

Google Cloud Storage

service_account_key должен содержать закодированное в base64 содержимое JSON-файла с ключом сервисного аккаунта GCP.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "gcs_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My GCS ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    object_storage {
      type                = "gcs"
      url                 = "gs://my-bucket/data/*.json"
      format              = "JSONEachRow"
      authentication      = "SERVICE_ACCOUNT"
      service_account_key = var.gcs_service_account_key
    }
  }

  destination {
    table         = "my_table"
    managed_table = true

    table_definition {
      engine {
        type = "MergeTree"
      }
    }

    columns {
      name = "id"
      type = "UInt64"
    }

    columns {
      name = "message"
      type = "String"
    }
  }
}

Azure Blob Storage

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "abs_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My Azure Blob ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    object_storage {
      type                 = "azureblobstorage"
      azure_container_name = "my-container"
      path                 = "data/*.json"
      format               = "JSONEachRow"
      authentication       = "CONNECTION_STRING"
      connection_string    = var.azure_connection_string
    }
  }

  destination {
    table         = "my_table"
    managed_table = true

    table_definition {
      engine {
        type = "MergeTree"
      }
    }

    columns {
      name = "id"
      type = "UInt64"
    }

    columns {
      name = "message"
      type = "String"
    }
  }
}

Postgres CDC

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "postgres_cdc_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    postgres {
      host     = "postgres.example.com"
      port     = 5432
      database = "mydb"

      credentials {
        username = "postgres_user"
        password = var.postgres_password
      }

      settings {
        replication_mode = "cdc"

        # Optional settings
        sync_interval_seconds              = 60
        pull_batch_size                    = 100000
        allow_nullable_columns             = true
        initial_load_parallelism           = 4
        snapshot_num_rows_per_partition    = 100000
        snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 1
      }

      table_mappings {
        source_schema_name = "public"
        source_table       = "users"
        target_table       = "public_users"
      }

      table_mappings {
        source_schema_name = "public"
        source_table       = "orders"
        target_table       = "public_orders"

        # Optional
        excluded_columns       = ["internal_notes"]
        use_custom_sorting_key = true
        sorting_keys           = ["id", "created_at"]
        table_engine           = "ReplacingMergeTree"
      }
    }
  }

  destination {
    database = "default"
  }
}

Postgres с ролью IAM

Аутентификация с помощью роли IAM требует наличия сервиса ClickHouse, работающего в AWS.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "postgres_iam_role_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe (IAM Role)"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    postgres {
      host           = "mydb.cluster.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com"
      port           = 5432
      database       = "mydb"
      type           = "rdspostgres"
      authentication = "iam_role"
      iam_role       = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-rds-role"

      credentials {
        username = "postgres_user"
      }

      settings {
        replication_mode = "cdc"
      }

      table_mappings {
        source_schema_name = "public"
        source_table       = "orders"
        target_table       = "public_orders"
      }
    }
  }

  destination {
    database = "default"
  }
}

CDC для MySQL

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "mysql_cdc_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My MySQL CDC ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    mysql {
      host = "mysql.example.com"
      port = 3306
      type = "mysql"

      credentials {
        username = "mysql_user"
        password = var.mysql_password
      }

      settings {
        replication_mode = "cdc"

        # Optional settings
        sync_interval_seconds              = 30
        pull_batch_size                    = 10000
        allow_nullable_columns             = true
        initial_load_parallelism           = 4
        snapshot_num_rows_per_partition    = 100000
        snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
      }

      table_mappings {
        source_schema_name = "mydb"
        source_table       = "orders"
        target_table       = "mydb_orders"
      }

      table_mappings {
        source_schema_name = "mydb"
        source_table       = "customers"
        target_table       = "mydb_customers"

        # Optional
        excluded_columns       = ["password_hash"]
        use_custom_sorting_key = true
        sorting_keys           = ["id"]
        table_engine           = "ReplacingMergeTree"
      }
    }
  }

  destination {
    database = "default"
  }
}

MongoDB CDC

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "mongodb_cdc_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My MongoDB CDC ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    mongodb {
      uri             = "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net"
      read_preference = "secondaryPreferred"

      credentials {
        username = "mongo_user"
        password = var.mongodb_password
      }

      settings {
        replication_mode = "cdc"

        # Optional settings
        sync_interval_seconds              = 30
        pull_batch_size                    = 500
        snapshot_num_rows_per_partition    = 100000
        snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
      }

      table_mappings {
        source_database_name = "mydb"
        source_collection    = "users"
        target_table         = "mydb_users"
      }

      table_mappings {
        source_database_name = "mydb"
        source_collection    = "orders"
        target_table         = "mydb_orders"
        table_engine         = "ReplacingMergeTree"
      }
    }
  }

  destination {
    database = "default"
  }
}

BigQuery

service_account_file должен содержать содержимое JSON-файла ключа сервисного аккаунта GCP в кодировке Base64.

resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "bigquery_snapshot_clickpipe" {
  name       = "My BigQuery ClickPipe"
  service_id = var.service_id

  source {
    bigquery {
      snapshot_staging_path = "gs://my-staging-bucket/staging/"

      credentials {
        service_account_file = var.gcp_service_account_key
      }

      settings {
        replication_mode = "snapshot"

        # Optional settings
        initial_load_parallelism           = 4
        snapshot_num_rows_per_partition    = 100000
        snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
        allow_nullable_columns             = true
      }

      table_mappings {
        source_dataset_name = "my_dataset"
        source_table        = "my_table"
        target_table        = "my_bigquery_table"
      }

      table_mappings {
        source_dataset_name    = "my_dataset"
        source_table           = "another_table"
        target_table           = "another_bigquery_table"
        table_engine           = "ReplacingMergeTree"
        use_custom_sorting_key = true
        sorting_keys           = ["id"]
        excluded_columns       = ["internal_col"]
      }
    }
  }

  destination {
    database = "default"
  }
}

Масштабирование

Все типы ClickPipe поддерживают блок scaling для настройки количества реплик и объёма выделяемых им ресурсов:

scaling {
  replicas               = 2     # Default: 1. Maximum: 10.
  replica_cpu_millicores = 500   # Between 125 and 2000.
  replica_memory_gb      = 2.0   # Between 0.5 and 8.0.
}

Импорт существующих ClickPipes

Существующие ClickPipes можно импортировать в файл состояния Terraform, используя как ID сервиса, так и ID ClickPipe:

terraform import clickhouse_clickpipe.example <service_id>:<clickpipe_id>