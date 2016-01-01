Scaling DB ClickPipes via OpenAPI

Most users won't need this API Default configuration of DB ClickPipes is designed to handle the majority of workloads out of the box. If you think your workload requires scaling, open a support case and we'll guide you through the optimal settings for the use case.

Scaling API may be useful for:

Large initial loads (over 4 TB)

Migrating a moderate amount of data as quickly as possible

Supporting over 8 CDC ClickPipes under the same service

Before attempting to scale up, consider:

Ensuring the source DB has sufficient available capacity

First adjusting initial load parallelism and partitioning when creating a ClickPipe

Checking for long-running transactions on the source that could be causing CDC delays

Increasing the scale will proportionally increase your ClickPipes compute costs. If you're scaling up just for the initial loads, it's important to scale down after the snapshot is finished to avoid unexpected charges. For more details on pricing, see Postgres CDC Pricing.

Before you get started you will need:

ClickHouse API key with Admin permissions on the target ClickHouse Cloud service. A DB ClickPipe (Postgres, MySQL or MongoDB) provisioned in the service at some point in time. CDC infrastructure gets created along with the first ClickPipe, and the scaling endpoints become available from that point onwards.

Set the following environment variables before running any commands:

Fetch the current scaling configuration (optional):

Set the desired scaling. Supported configurations include 1-24 CPU cores with memory (GB) set to 4× the core count:

Wait for the configuration to propagate (typically 3-5 minutes). After the scaling is finished, the GET endpoint will reflect the new values: