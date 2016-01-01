Generic MariaDB source setup guide

к сведению If you use one of the supported providers (in the sidebar), please refer to the specific guide for that provider.

Binary logs contain information about data modifications made to a MariaDB server instance and are required for replication.

To enable binary logging on your MariaDB instance, ensure that the following settings are configured:

To check these settings, run the following SQL commands:

If the values don't match, you can set them in the config file (typically at /etc/my.cnf or /etc/my.cnf.d/mariadb-server.cnf ):

You NEED to RESTART the MariaDB instance for the changes to take effect.

примечание Column exclusion is not supported for MariaDB <= 10.4 because the binlog_row_metadata setting wasn't yet introduced.

Connect to your MariaDB instance as the root user and execute the following commands:

Create a dedicated user for ClickPipes: Grant schema permissions. The following example shows permissions for the clickpipes database. Repeat these commands for each database and host you want to replicate: Grant replication permissions to the user:

примечание Make sure to replace clickpipes_user and some_secure_password with your desired username and password.

SSL certificates ensure secure connections to your MariaDB database. Configuration depends on your certificate type:

Trusted Certificate Authority (DigiCert, Let's Encrypt, etc.) - no additional configuration needed.

Internal Certificate Authority - Obtain the root CA certificate file from your IT team. In the ClickPipes UI, upload it when creating a new MariaDB ClickPipe.

Self-hosted MariaDB - Copy the CA certificate from your MariaDB server (look up the path via the ssl_ca setting in your my.cnf ). In the ClickPipes UI, upload it when creating a new MariaDB ClickPipe. Use the IP address of the server as the host.

Self-hosted MariaDB starting with 11.4 - If your server has ssl_ca set up, follow the option above. Otherwise, consult with your IT team to provision a proper certificate. As a last resort, use the "Skip Certificate Verification" toggle in ClickPipes UI (not recommended for security reasons).

You can now create your ClickPipe and start ingesting data from your MariaDB instance into ClickHouse Cloud.