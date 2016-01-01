Pausing and Resuming a MongoDB ClickPipe

There are scenarios where it would be useful to pause a MongoDB ClickPipe. For example, you may want to run some analytics on existing data in a static state. Or, you might be performing upgrades on MongoDB. Here is how you can pause and resume a MongoDB ClickPipe.

In the Data Sources tab, click on the MongoDB ClickPipe you wish to pause. Head over to the Settings tab. Click on the Pause button.

A dialog box should appear for confirmation. Click on Pause again.

Head over to the Metrics tab. Wait for the status of the pipe to be Paused.

In the Data Sources tab, click on the MongoDB ClickPipe you wish to resume. The status of the mirror should be Paused initially. Head over to the Settings tab. Click on the Resume button.

A dialog box should appear for confirmation. Click on Resume again.