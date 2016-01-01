Supported data types

MongoDB stores data records as BSON documents. In ClickPipes, you can configure to ingest BSON documents to ClickHouse as either JSON or JSON String. The following table shows the supported BSON to JSON field type mapping:

MongoDB BSON Type ClickHouse JSON Type Notes ObjectId String String String 32-bit integer Int64 64-bit integer Int64 Double Float64 Boolean Bool Date String ISO 8601 format Regular Expression {Options: String, Pattern: String} MongoDB regex with fixed fields: Options (regex flags) and Pattern (regex pattern) Timestamp {T: Int64, I: Int64} MongoDB internal timestamp format with fixed fields: T (timestamp) and I (increment) Decimal128 String Binary data {Data: String, Subtype: Int64} MongoDB binary data with fixed fields: Data (base64-encoded) and Subtype (type of binary) JavaScript String Null Null Array Dynamic Arrays with homogeneous types become Array(Nullable(T)); arrays with mixed primitive types are promoted to the most general common type; arrays with complex incompatible types become Tuples Object Dynamic Each nested field is mapped recursively