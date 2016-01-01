Перейти к основному содержимому
Adding specific tables to a ClickPipe

There are scenarios where it would be useful to add specific tables to a pipe. This becomes a common necessity as your transactional or analytical workload scales.

Steps to add specific tables to a ClickPipe

This can be done by the following steps:

  1. Pause the pipe.
  2. Click on Edit Table settings.
  3. Locate your table - this can be done by searching it in the search bar.
  4. Select the table by clicking on the checkbox.

  1. Click update.
  2. Upon successful update, the pipe will have statuses Setup, Snapshot and Running in that order. The table's initial load can be tracked in the Tables tab.