Generating random test data in ClickHouse
Generating random data is useful when testing new use cases or benchmarking your implementation.
ClickHouse has a wide range of functions for generating random data that, in many cases, avoid the need for an external data generator.
This guide provides several examples of how to generate random datasets in ClickHouse with different randomness requirements.
Simple uniform dataset
Use-case: Generate a quick dataset of user events with random timestamps and event types.
CREATE TABLE user_events (
event_id UUID,
user_id UInt32,
event_type LowCardinality(String),
event_time DateTime
) ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY event_time;
INSERT INTO user_events
SELECT
generateUUIDv4() AS event_id,
rand() % 10000 AS user_id,
arrayJoin(['click','view','purchase']) AS event_type,
now() - INTERVAL rand() % 3600*24 SECOND AS event_time
FROM numbers(1000000);
-
rand() % 10000: uniform distribution of 10k users
-
arrayJoin(...): randomly selects one of three event types
- Timestamps spread over the previous 24 hours
Exponential distribution
Use-case: Simulate purchase amounts where most values are low, but a few are high.
CREATE TABLE purchases (
dt DateTime,
customer_id UInt32,
total_spent Float32
) ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY dt;
INSERT INTO purchases
SELECT
now() - INTERVAL randUniform(1,1_000_000) SECOND AS dt,
number AS customer_id,
15 + round(randExponential(1/10), 2) AS total_spent
FROM numbers(500000);
- Uniform timestamps over recent period
-
randExponential(1/10) — most totals near 0, offset by 15 as a minimum ([ClickHouse][1], [ClickHouse][2], [Atlantic.Net][3], [GitHub][4])
Time-distributed events (Poisson)
Use-case: Simulate event arrivals that cluster around a specific period (e.g., peak hour).
CREATE TABLE events (
dt DateTime,
event_type String
) ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY dt;
INSERT INTO events
SELECT
toDateTime('2022-12-12 12:00:00')
- ((12 + randPoisson(12)) * 3600) AS dt,
'click' AS event_type
FROM numbers(200000);
- Events peak around noon, with Poisson-distributed deviation
Time-varying normal distribution
Use-case: Emulate system metrics (e.g., CPU usage) that vary over time.
CREATE TABLE cpu_metrics (
host String,
ts DateTime,
usage Float32
) ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (host, ts);
INSERT INTO cpu_metrics
SELECT
arrayJoin(['host1','host2','host3']) AS host,
now() - INTERVAL number SECOND AS ts,
greatest(0.0, least(100.0,
randNormal(50 + 30*sin(toUInt32(ts)%86400/86400*2*pi()), 10)
)) AS usage
FROM numbers(10000);
-
usage follows a diurnal sine wave + randomness
- Values bounded to [0,100]
Categorical and nested data
Use-case: Create user profiles with multi-valued interests.
CREATE TABLE user_profiles (
user_id UInt32,
interests Array(String),
scores Array(UInt8)
) ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY user_id;
INSERT INTO user_profiles
SELECT
number AS user_id,
arrayShuffle(['sports','music','tech'])[1 + rand() % 3 : 1 + rand() % 3] AS interests,
[rand() % 100, rand() % 100, rand() % 100] AS scores
FROM numbers(20000);
- Random array length between 1–3
- Three per-user scores for each interest
Generating random tables
The
generateRandomStructure function is particularly useful when combined with the
generateRandom table engine for testing, benchmarking, or creating mock data with arbitrary schemas.
Let's start by just seeing what a random structure looks like using the
generateRandomStructure function:
SELECT generateRandomStructure(5);
You might see something like:
c1 UInt32, c2 Array(String), c3 DateTime, c4 Nullable(Float64), c5 Map(String, Int16)
You can also use a seed to get the same structure every time:
SELECT generateRandomStructure(3, 42);
c1 String, c2 Array(Nullable(Int32)), c3 Tuple(UInt8, Date)
Now let's create an actual table and fill it with random data:
CREATE TABLE my_test_table
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
AS SELECT *
FROM generateRandom(
'col1 UInt32, col2 String, col3 Float64, col4 DateTime',
1, -- seed for data generation
10 -- number of different random values
)
LIMIT 100; -- 100 rows
-- Step 2: Query your new table
SELECT * FROM my_test_table LIMIT 5;
┌───────col1─┬─col2──────┬─────────────────────col3─┬────────────────col4─┐
│ 4107652264 │ &b!M-e;7 │ 1.0013455832230728e-158 │ 2059-08-14 19:03:26 │
│ 652895061 │ Dj7peUH{T │ -1.032074207667996e112 │ 2079-10-06 04:18:16 │
│ 2319105779 │ =D[ │ -2.066555415720528e88 │ 2015-04-26 11:44:13 │
│ 1835960063 │ _@}a │ -1.4998020545039013e110 │ 2063-03-03 20:36:55 │
│ 730412674 │ _}! │ -1.3578492992094465e-275 │ 2098-08-23 18:23:37 │
└────────────┴───────────┴──────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘
Let's combine both functions for a completely random table.
First, see what structure we'll get:
SELECT generateRandomStructure(7, 123) AS structure FORMAT vertical;
┌─structure──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ c1 Decimal64(7), c2 Enum16('c2V0' = -21744, 'c2V1' = 5380), c3 Int8, c4 UUID, c5 UUID, c6 FixedString(190), c7 Map(Enum16('c7V0' = -19581, 'c7V1' = -10024, 'c7V2' = 27615, 'c7V3' = -10177, 'c7V4' = -19644, 'c7V5' = 3554, 'c7V6' = 29073, 'c7V7' = 28800, 'c7V8' = -11512), Float64) │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Now create the table with that structure and use the
DESCRIBE statement to see what we created:
CREATE TABLE fully_random_table
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
AS SELECT *
FROM generateRandom(generateRandomStructure(7, 123), 1, 10)
LIMIT 1000;
DESCRIBE TABLE fully_random_table;
┌─name─┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
1. │ c1 │ Decimal(18, 7) │ │ │ │ │ │
2. │ c2 │ Enum16('c2V0' = -21744, 'c2V1' = 5380) │ │ │ │ │ │
3. │ c3 │ Int8 │ │ │ │ │ │
4. │ c4 │ UUID │ │ │ │ │ │
5. │ c5 │ UUID │ │ │ │ │ │
6. │ c6 │ FixedString(190) │ │ │ │ │ │
7. │ c7 │ Map(Enum16('c7V4' = -19644, 'c7V0' = -19581, 'c7V8' = -11512, 'c7V3' = -10177, 'c7V1' = -10024, 'c7V5' = 3554, 'c7V2' = 27615, 'c7V7' = 28800, 'c7V6' = 29073), Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
Inspect the first row for a sample of the generated data:
SELECT * FROM fully_random_table LIMIT 1 FORMAT vertical;
Row 1:
──────
c1: 80416293882.257732 -- 80.42 billion
c2: c2V1
c3: -84
c4: 1a9429b3-fd8b-1d72-502f-c051aeb7018e
c5: 7407421a-031f-eb3b-8571-44ff279ddd36
c6: g̅b�&��rҵ���5C�\�|��H�>���l'V3��R�[��=3�G�LwVMR*s緾/2�J.���6#��(�h>�lە��L^�M�:�R�9%d�ž�zv��W����Y�S��_no��BP+��u��.0��UZ!x�@7:�nj%3�Λd�S�k>���w��|�&��~
c7: {'c7V8':-1.160941256852442}