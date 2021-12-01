ClickHouse Playground
ClickHouse Playground allows people to experiment with ClickHouse by running queries instantly, without setting up their server or cluster. Several example datasets are available in Playground.
You can make queries to Playground using any HTTP client, for example curl or wget, or set up a connection using JDBC or ODBC drivers. More information about software products that support ClickHouse is available here.
Credentials
|Parameter
|Value
|HTTPS endpoint
https://play.clickhouse.com:443/
|Native TCP endpoint
play.clickhouse.com:9440
|User
explorer or
play
|Password
|(empty)
Limitations
The queries are executed as a read-only user. It implies some limitations:
- DDL queries are not allowed
- INSERT queries are not allowed
The service also have quotas on its usage.
Examples
HTTPS endpoint example with
curl:
curl "https://play.clickhouse.com/?user=explorer" --data-binary "SELECT 'Play ClickHouse'"
TCP endpoint example with CLI:
clickhouse client --secure --host play.clickhouse.com --user explorer