Набор данных публичной библиотеки Нью-Йорка "Что в меню?"

CREATE TABLE menu_item_denorm

ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ( dish_name , created_at )

AS SELECT

price ,

high_price ,

created_at ,

updated_at ,

xpos ,

ypos ,

dish . id AS dish_id ,

dish . name AS dish_name ,

dish . description AS dish_description ,

dish . menus_appeared AS dish_menus_appeared ,

dish . times_appeared AS dish_times_appeared ,

dish . first_appeared AS dish_first_appeared ,

dish . last_appeared AS dish_last_appeared ,

dish . lowest_price AS dish_lowest_price ,

dish . highest_price AS dish_highest_price ,

menu . id AS menu_id ,

menu . name AS menu_name ,

menu . sponsor AS menu_sponsor ,

menu . event AS menu_event ,

menu . venue AS menu_venue ,

menu . place AS menu_place ,

menu . physical_description AS menu_physical_description ,

menu . occasion AS menu_occasion ,

menu . notes AS menu_notes ,

menu . call_number AS menu_call_number ,

menu . keywords AS menu_keywords ,

menu . language AS menu_language ,

menu . date AS menu_date ,

menu . location AS menu_location ,

menu . location_type AS menu_location_type ,

menu . currency AS menu_currency ,

menu . currency_symbol AS menu_currency_symbol ,

menu . status AS menu_status ,

menu . page_count AS menu_page_count ,

menu . dish_count AS menu_dish_count

FROM menu_item

JOIN dish ON menu_item . dish_id = dish . id

JOIN menu_page ON menu_item . menu_page_id = menu_page . id

JOIN menu ON menu_page . menu_id = menu . id ;