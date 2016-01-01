Hacker News Векторный Поиск набор данных

Initializing... Enter a search query : Are OLAP cubes useful Generating the embedding for "Are OLAP cubes useful" Querying ClickHouse... Results : 27742647 smartmic: slt2021: OLAP Cube is not dead, as long as you use some form of:<p>1. GROUP BY multiple fi --------- 27744260 georgewfraser:A data mart is a logical organization of data to help humans understand the schema. Wh --------- 27761434 mwexler:"We model data according to rigorous frameworks like Kimball or Inmon because we must r --------- 28401230 chotmat: erosenbe0: OLAP database is just a copy, replica, or archive of data with a schema designe --------- 22198879 Merick:+1 for Apache Kylin, it's a great project and awesome open source community. If anyone i --------- 27741776 crazydoggers:I always felt the value of an OLAP cube was uncovering questions you may not know to as --------- 22189480 shadowsun7: _Codemonkeyism: After maintaining an OLAP cube system for some years, I'm not that --------- 27742029 smartmic: gengstrand: My first exposure to OLAP was on a team developing a front end to Essbase that --------- 22364133 irfansharif: simo7: I'm wondering how this technology could work for OLAP cubes.<p>An OLAP cube --------- 23292746 scoresmoke:When I was developing my pet project for Web analytics (<a href="https://github --------- 22198891 js8:It seems that the article makes a categorical error, arguing that OLAP cubes were replaced by co --------- 28421602 chotmat: 7thaccount: Is there any advantage to OLAP cube over plain SQL (large historical database r --------- 22195444 shadowsun7: lkcubing: Thanks for sharing. Interesting write up.<p>While this article accurately capt --------- 22198040 lkcubing:Thanks for sharing. Interesting write up.<p>While this article accurately captures the issu --------- 3973185 stefanu: sgt: Interesting idea. Ofcourse, OLAP isn't just about the underlying cubes and dimensions, --------- 22190903 shadowsun7: js8: It seems that the article makes a categorical error, arguing that OLAP cubes were r --------- 28422241 sradman:OLAP Cubes have been disrupted by Column Stores. Unless you are interested in the history of --------- 28421480 chotmat: sradman: OLAP Cubes have been disrupted by Column Stores. Unless you are interested in the --------- 27742515 BadInformatics: quantified: OP posts with inverted condition: “OLAP != OLAP Cube” is the actual titl --------- 28422935 chotmat: rstuart4133: I remember hearing about OLAP cubes donkey's years ago (probably not far ---------