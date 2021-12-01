How do I contribute code to ClickHouse?

ClickHouse is an open-source project developed on GitHub.

As customary, contribution instructions are published in CONTRIBUTING.md file in the root of the source code repository.

If you want to suggest a substantial change to ClickHouse, consider opening a GitHub issue explaining what you want to do, to discuss it with maintainers and community first. Examples of such RFC issues.

If your contributions are security related, please check out our security policy too.