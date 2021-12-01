GenerateRandom Table Engine
The GenerateRandom table engine produces random data for given table schema.
Usage examples:
- Use in test to populate reproducible large table.
- Generate random input for fuzzing tests.
Usage in ClickHouse Server
ENGINE = GenerateRandom(random_seed, max_string_length, max_array_length)
The
max_array_length and
max_string_length parameters specify maximum length of all
array columns and strings correspondingly in generated data.
Generate table engine supports only
SELECT queries.
It supports all DataTypes that can be stored in a table except
LowCardinality and
AggregateFunction.
Example
1. Set up the
generate_engine_table table:
CREATE TABLE generate_engine_table (name String, value UInt32) ENGINE = GenerateRandom(1, 5, 3)
2. Query the data:
SELECT * FROM generate_engine_table LIMIT 3
┌─name─┬──────value─┐
│ c4xJ │ 1412771199 │
│ r │ 1791099446 │
│ 7#$ │ 124312908 │
└──────┴────────────┘
Details of Implementation
- Not supported:
ALTER
SELECT ... SAMPLE
INSERT
- Indices
- Replication