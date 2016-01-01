Arrow Flight
The Arrow Flight table engine enables ClickHouse to query remote datasets via the Apache Arrow Flight protocol. This integration allows ClickHouse to fetch data from external Flight-enabled servers in a columnar Arrow format with high performance.
Creating a Table
Engine Parameters
host:port— Address of the remote Arrow Flight server.
dataset_name— Identifier of the dataset on the Flight server.
Usage Example
This example shows how to create a table that reads data from a remote Arrow Flight server:
Query the remote data as if it were a local table:
Notes
- The schema defined in ClickHouse must match the schema returned by the Flight server.
- This engine is suitable for federated queries, data virtualization, and decoupling storage from compute.