Continuous Integration Checks

When you submit a pull request, some automated checks are ran for your code by the ClickHouse continuous integration (CI) system. This happens after a repository maintainer (someone from ClickHouse team) has screened your code and added the can be tested label to your pull request. The results of the checks are listed on the GitHub pull request page as described in the GitHub checks documentation. If a check is failing, you might be required to fix it. This page gives an overview of checks you may encounter, and what you can do to fix them.

If it looks like the check failure is not related to your changes, it may be some transient failure or an infrastructure problem. Push an empty commit to the pull request to restart the CI checks:

git reset

git commit --allow-empty

git push



If you are not sure what to do, ask a maintainer for help.

Verifies that the PR can be merged to master. If not, it will fail with the message 'Cannot fetch mergecommit'. To fix this check, resolve the conflict as described in the GitHub documentation, or merge the master branch to your pull request branch using git.

Tries to build the ClickHouse documentation website. It can fail if you changed something in the documentation. Most probable reason is that some cross-link in the documentation is wrong. Go to the check report and look for ERROR and WARNING messages.

Check that the description of your pull request conforms to the template PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE.md. You have to specify a changelog category for your change (e.g., Bug Fix), and write a user-readable message describing the change for CHANGELOG.md

Builds docker images used for build and tests, then pushes them to DockerHub.

This check means that the CI system started to process the pull request. When it has 'pending' status, it means that not all checks have been started yet. After all checks have been started, it changes status to 'success'.

Performs some simple regex-based checks of code style, using the utils/check-style/check-style binary (note that it can be run locally). If it fails, fix the style errors following the code style guide.

output.txt contains the check resulting errors (invalid tabulation etc), blank page means no errors. Successful result example.

Normally this is the first check that is ran for a PR. It builds ClickHouse and runs most of stateless functional tests, omitting some. If it fails, further checks are not started until it is fixed. Look at the report to see which tests fail, then reproduce the failure locally as described here.

runlog.out.log is the general log that includes all other logs.

is the general log that includes all other logs. test_log.txt

submodule_log.txt contains the messages about cloning and checkouting needed submodules.

contains the messages about cloning and checkouting needed submodules. stderr.log

stdout.log

clickhouse-server.log

clone_log.txt

install_log.txt

clickhouse-server.err.log

build_log.txt

cmake_log.txt contains messages about the C/C++ and Linux flags check.

Test name contains the name of the test (without the path e.g. all types of tests will be stripped to the name).

Test status -- one of Skipped, Success, or Fail.

Test time, sec. -- empty on this test.

Builds ClickHouse in various configurations for use in further steps. You have to fix the builds that fail. Build logs often has enough information to fix the error, but you might have to reproduce the failure locally. The cmake options can be found in the build log, grepping for cmake . Use these options and follow the general build process.

Compiler : gcc-9 or clang-10 (or clang-10-xx for other architectures e.g. clang-10-freebsd ).

: or (or for other architectures e.g. ). Build type : Debug or RelWithDebInfo (cmake).

: or (cmake). Sanitizer : none (without sanitizers), address (ASan), memory (MSan), undefined (UBSan), or thread (TSan).

: (without sanitizers), (ASan), (MSan), (UBSan), or (TSan). Splitted splitted is a split build

is a split build Status : success or fail

: or Build log : link to the building and files copying log, useful when build failed.

: link to the building and files copying log, useful when build failed. Build time .

. Artifacts : build result files (with XXX being the server version e.g. 20.8.1.4344 ). clickhouse-client_XXX_all.deb clickhouse-common-static-dbg_XXX[+asan, +msan, +ubsan, +tsan]_amd64.deb clickhouse-common-staticXXX_amd64.deb clickhouse-server_XXX_all.deb clickhouse_XXX_amd64.buildinfo clickhouse_XXX_amd64.changes clickhouse : Main built binary. clickhouse-odbc-bridge unit_tests_dbms : GoogleTest binary with ClickHouse unit tests. shared_build.tgz : build with shared libraries. performance.tgz : Special package for performance tests.

: build result files (with being the server version e.g. ).

Performs static analysis and code style checks using clang-tidy . The report is similar to the build check. Fix the errors found in the build log.

Runs stateless functional tests for ClickHouse binaries built in various configurations -- release, debug, with sanitizers, etc. Look at the report to see which tests fail, then reproduce the failure locally as described here. Note that you have to use the correct build configuration to reproduce -- a test might fail under AddressSanitizer but pass in Debug. Download the binary from CI build checks page, or build it locally.

Runs stateful functional tests. Treat them in the same way as the functional stateless tests. The difference is that they require hits and visits tables from the clickstream dataset to run.

Runs integration tests.

Runs some tests using Testflows test system. See here how to run them locally.

Runs stateless functional tests concurrently from several clients to detect concurrency-related errors. If it fails:

* Fix all other test failures first;

* Look at the report to find the server logs and check them for possible causes

of error.



Checks that the server build in split build configuration can start and run simple queries. If it fails:

* Fix other test errors first;

* Build the server in [split build](/docs/en/development/build#split-build) configuration

locally and check whether it can start and run `select 1`.



Checks that clickhouse binary runs on distributions with old libc versions. If it fails, ask a maintainer for help.

Runs randomly generated queries to catch program errors. If it fails, ask a maintainer for help.

Measure changes in query performance. This is the longest check that takes just below 6 hours to run. The performance test report is described in detail here.