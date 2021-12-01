On this page

How to Build ClickHouse on Linux

Supported platforms:

x86_64

AArch64

Power9 (experimental)

The following tutorial is based on the Ubuntu Linux system. With appropriate changes, it should also work on any other Linux distribution.

sudo apt-get install git cmake python ninja-build



Or cmake3 instead of cmake on older systems.

On Ubuntu/Debian you can use the automatic installation script (check official webpage)

sudo bash -c " $( wget -O - https://apt.llvm.org/llvm.sh ) "



For other Linux distribution - check the availability of the prebuild packages or build clang from sources.

export CC = clang-14

export CXX = clang++-14



In this example we use version 14 that is the latest as of Feb 2022.

Gcc can also be used though it is discouraged.

or

git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git



cd ClickHouse

mkdir build

cd build

cmake ..

ninja



To create an executable, run ninja clickhouse . This will create the programs/clickhouse executable, which can be used with client or server arguments.

The build requires the following components:

Git (is used only to checkout the sources, it’s not needed for the build)

CMake 3.14 or newer

Ninja

C++ compiler: clang-13 or newer

Linker: lld

If all the components are installed, you may build in the same way as the steps above.

Example for Ubuntu Eoan:

sudo apt update

sudo apt install git cmake ninja-build clang++ python

git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git

mkdir build && cd build

cmake .. /ClickHouse

ninja



Example for OpenSUSE Tumbleweed:

sudo zypper install git cmake ninja clang-c++ python lld

git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git

mkdir build && cd build

cmake .. /ClickHouse

ninja



Example for Fedora Rawhide:

sudo yum update

yum --nogpg install git cmake make clang-c++ python3

git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git

mkdir build && cd build

cmake .. /ClickHouse

make -j $( nproc )



Here is an example of how to build clang and all the llvm infrastructure from sources:

git clone [email protected] :llvm/llvm-project.git

mkdir llvm-build && cd llvm-build

cmake -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE:STRING=Release -DLLVM_ENABLE_PROJECTS=all ../llvm-project/llvm/

make -j16

sudo make install

hash clang

clang --version



You can install the older clang like clang-11 from packages and then use it to build the new clang from sources.

Here is an example of how to install the new cmake from the official website:

wget https://github.com/Kitware/CMake/releases/download/v3.22.2/cmake-3.22.2-linux-x86_64.sh

chmod +x cmake-3.22.2-linux-x86_64.sh

./cmake-3.22.2-linux-x86_64.sh

export PATH=/home/milovidov/work/cmake-3.22.2-linux-x86_64/bin/:${PATH}

hash cmake



sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install git python debhelper lsb-release fakeroot sudo debian-archive-keyring debian-keyring



git clone --recursive --branch master https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git

cd ClickHouse



./release



ClickHouse is available in pre-built binaries and packages. Binaries are portable and can be run on any Linux flavour.

They are built for stable, prestable and testing releases as long as for every commit to master and for every pull request.

To find the freshest build from master , go to commits page, click on the first green checkmark or red cross near commit, and click to the “Details” link right after “ClickHouse Build Check”.

Normally, ClickHouse is statically linked into a single static clickhouse binary with minimal dependencies. This is convenient for distribution, but it means that on every change the entire binary needs to be linked, which is slow and may be inconvenient for development. There is an alternative configuration which instead creates dynamically loaded shared libraries and separate binaries clickhouse-server , clickhouse-client etc., allowing for faster incremental builds. To use it, add the following flags to your cmake invocation:

-DUSE_STATIC_LIBRARIES=0 -DSPLIT_SHARED_LIBRARIES=1 -DCLICKHOUSE_SPLIT_BINARY=1



Note that the split build has several drawbacks:

There is no single clickhouse binary, and you have to run clickhouse-server , clickhouse-client , etc.

binary, and you have to run , , etc. Risk of segfault if you run any of the programs while rebuilding the project.

You cannot run the integration tests since they only work a single complete binary.

You can't easily copy the binaries elsewhere. Instead of moving a single binary you'll need to copy all binaries and libraries.

