How to Build ClickHouse on Linux
Supported platforms:
- x86_64
- AArch64
- Power9 (experimental)
Normal Build for Development on Ubuntu
The following tutorial is based on the Ubuntu Linux system. With appropriate changes, it should also work on any other Linux distribution.
Install Git, CMake, Python and Ninja
sudo apt-get install git cmake python ninja-build
Or cmake3 instead of cmake on older systems.
Install the latest clang (recommended)
On Ubuntu/Debian you can use the automatic installation script (check official webpage)
sudo bash -c "$(wget -O - https://apt.llvm.org/llvm.sh)"
For other Linux distribution - check the availability of the prebuild packages or build clang from sources.
Use the latest clang for Builds
export CC=clang-14
export CXX=clang++-14
In this example we use version 14 that is the latest as of Feb 2022.
Gcc can also be used though it is discouraged.
Checkout ClickHouse Sources
git clone --recursive [email protected]:ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
or
git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
Build ClickHouse
cd ClickHouse
mkdir build
cd build
cmake ..
ninja
To create an executable, run
ninja clickhouse.
This will create the
programs/clickhouse executable, which can be used with
client or
server arguments.
How to Build ClickHouse on Any Linux
The build requires the following components:
- Git (is used only to checkout the sources, it’s not needed for the build)
- CMake 3.14 or newer
- Ninja
- C++ compiler: clang-13 or newer
- Linker: lld
If all the components are installed, you may build in the same way as the steps above.
Example for Ubuntu Eoan:
sudo apt update
sudo apt install git cmake ninja-build clang++ python
git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
mkdir build && cd build
cmake ../ClickHouse
ninja
Example for OpenSUSE Tumbleweed:
sudo zypper install git cmake ninja clang-c++ python lld
git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
mkdir build && cd build
cmake ../ClickHouse
ninja
Example for Fedora Rawhide:
sudo yum update
yum --nogpg install git cmake make clang-c++ python3
git clone --recursive https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
mkdir build && cd build
cmake ../ClickHouse
make -j $(nproc)
Here is an example of how to build
clang and all the llvm infrastructure from sources:
git clone [email protected]:llvm/llvm-project.git
mkdir llvm-build && cd llvm-build
cmake -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE:STRING=Release -DLLVM_ENABLE_PROJECTS=all ../llvm-project/llvm/
make -j16
sudo make install
hash clang
clang --version
You can install the older clang like clang-11 from packages and then use it to build the new clang from sources.
Here is an example of how to install the new
cmake from the official website:
wget https://github.com/Kitware/CMake/releases/download/v3.22.2/cmake-3.22.2-linux-x86_64.sh
chmod +x cmake-3.22.2-linux-x86_64.sh
./cmake-3.22.2-linux-x86_64.sh
export PATH=/home/milovidov/work/cmake-3.22.2-linux-x86_64/bin/:${PATH}
hash cmake
How to Build ClickHouse Debian Package
Install Git
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install git python debhelper lsb-release fakeroot sudo debian-archive-keyring debian-keyring
Checkout ClickHouse Sources
git clone --recursive --branch master https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
cd ClickHouse
Run Release Script
./release
You Don’t Have to Build ClickHouse
ClickHouse is available in pre-built binaries and packages. Binaries are portable and can be run on any Linux flavour.
They are built for stable, prestable and testing releases as long as for every commit to master and for every pull request.
To find the freshest build from
master, go to commits page, click on the first green checkmark or red cross near commit, and click to the “Details” link right after “ClickHouse Build Check”.
Faster builds for development: Split build configuration
Normally, ClickHouse is statically linked into a single static
clickhouse binary with minimal dependencies. This is convenient for distribution, but it means that on every change the entire binary needs to be linked, which is slow and may be inconvenient for development. There is an alternative configuration which instead creates dynamically loaded shared libraries and separate binaries
clickhouse-server,
clickhouse-client etc., allowing for faster incremental builds. To use it, add the following flags to your
cmake invocation:
-DUSE_STATIC_LIBRARIES=0 -DSPLIT_SHARED_LIBRARIES=1 -DCLICKHOUSE_SPLIT_BINARY=1
Note that the split build has several drawbacks:
- There is no single
clickhousebinary, and you have to run
clickhouse-server,
clickhouse-client, etc.
- Risk of segfault if you run any of the programs while rebuilding the project.
- You cannot run the integration tests since they only work a single complete binary.
- You can't easily copy the binaries elsewhere. Instead of moving a single binary you'll need to copy all binaries and libraries.