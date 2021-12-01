How to Build ClickHouse on Linux for Mac OS X
This is for the case when you have a Linux machine and want to use it to build
clickhouse binary that will run on OS X.
This is intended for continuous integration checks that run on Linux servers. If you want to build ClickHouse directly on Mac OS X, then proceed with another instruction.
The cross-build for Mac OS X is based on the Build instructions, follow them first.
Install Clang-13
Follow the instructions from https://apt.llvm.org/ for your Ubuntu or Debian setup. For example the commands for Bionic are like:
sudo echo "deb [trusted=yes] http://apt.llvm.org/bionic/ llvm-toolchain-bionic-13 main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list
sudo apt-get install clang-13
Install Cross-Compilation Toolset
Let’s remember the path where we install
cctools as ${CCTOOLS}
mkdir ${CCTOOLS}
cd ${CCTOOLS}
git clone https://github.com/tpoechtrager/apple-libtapi.git
cd apple-libtapi
INSTALLPREFIX=${CCTOOLS} ./build.sh
./install.sh
cd ..
git clone https://github.com/tpoechtrager/cctools-port.git
cd cctools-port/cctools
./configure --prefix=$(readlink -f ${CCTOOLS}) --with-libtapi=$(readlink -f ${CCTOOLS}) --target=x86_64-apple-darwin
make install
Also, we need to download macOS X SDK into the working tree.
cd ClickHouse
wget 'https://github.com/phracker/MacOSX-SDKs/releases/download/10.15/MacOSX10.15.sdk.tar.xz'
mkdir -p build-darwin/cmake/toolchain/darwin-x86_64
tar xJf MacOSX10.15.sdk.tar.xz -C build-darwin/cmake/toolchain/darwin-x86_64 --strip-components=1
Build ClickHouse
cd ClickHouse
mkdir build-darwin
cd build-darwin
CC=clang-13 CXX=clang++-13 cmake -DCMAKE_AR:FILEPATH=${CCTOOLS}/bin/aarch64-apple-darwin-ar -DCMAKE_INSTALL_NAME_TOOL=${CCTOOLS}/bin/aarch64-apple-darwin-install_name_tool -DCMAKE_RANLIB:FILEPATH=${CCTOOLS}/bin/aarch64-apple-darwin-ranlib -DLINKER_NAME=${CCTOOLS}/bin/aarch64-apple-darwin-ld -DCMAKE_TOOLCHAIN_FILE=cmake/darwin/toolchain-x86_64.cmake ..
ninja
The resulting binary will have a Mach-O executable format and can’t be run on Linux.